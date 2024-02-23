Sports
Men's tennis travels to Tennessee to take on Memphis – LSU
BATON ROUGE, LA The No. 46 LSU Men's Tennis Team (9-1) travels to take on Memphis (8-2) on Friday, February 23. The match will be held at the Leftwich Tennis Center and will begin at 6:00 PM CST.
LSU vs. Memphis (February 23)
Series history
The Tiger teams last met in March 2020 in Baton Rouge. LSU lost to Memphis 4-1. Despite losing the match, the LSU Tigers clinched the doubles point with wins over Rafael Wagner and Joey Thomas on the No. 2 court and Malik Bhatnager and Boris Kozlow on the No. 3 court.
In series history, LSU and Memphis are currently tied with a 6-6 record.
Tiger facts
LSU will compete for the first time since Feb. 11, where they won a double header against UNC Wilmington (4-3) and Southern (7-0). The Tigers are currently on a winning streak of six.
The longest singles winning streak is currently held by Julien Penzlin, who has a singles record of 16-5. Penzlin is on a winning streak of eight, all on court No. 6. Stefan Latinovic is close behind with a win streak of six. Latinovic has earned all six wins in the No. 1 field.
In doubles, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe have had great success so far this season with a 10-5 record in doubles and currently on a win streak of five. The Tiger duo have played all five of their winning appearances on the second field.
George Stoupe re-entered the rankings this week at No. 122. Stoupe has an overall singles record of 11-4 and a doubles record of 5-1. So far this season he has appeared on courts No. 3 and No. 4.
