



FARGO Two goals from Zach Skarperud and a puck tipped by Landon Hale sealed the Fargo South-Shanley Bruins ticket to the semifinals of the North Dakota Boys State Hockey Tournament. The Bruins defeated Dickinson 3-2 in Thursday's quarterfinals, with Hales' goal coming with 2:51 remaining as the game winner. We worked the puck from low to high and Kankelfritz threw it on net, Hale said. I just turned around and got a stick, like coach has been preaching all year. Then I went to celebrate with the boys. In addition to Andrew Kankelfritz, South-Shanley's Adrian Fillipi was also credited with an assist during the game. Fargo South's Zach Skarperud (18) celebrates his goal against Dickinson during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Bruins Zach Skarperud had a productive second period, scoring both of his goals in those 17 minutes. Fillipi and Kankelfritz earned assists on the first, while Jake Verwest and Landon Meier were credited on the second. The first one was broken off the wall and I had a lucky two-for-one, Skarperud said. I just shot that one far post and it went in. On the second one, my linemate Jake Verwest had a great game and did it against me. I just typed it in. Fargo South's Zach Skarperud and Dickinson's Bryce Kadrmas shake hands after their North Dakota boys hockey tournament quarterfinal match at Scheels Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Although he was excited to advance to the semifinals, Skarperud said just being on the ice with his teammates gives him joy. It's great to be here with all your friends and play hockey, he said. Dickinson scored first on a Colin Tschetter shot with assists from Kacen Groll and Logan Gross, with the second goal coming in the third from Izaya Hodgson. Dickinson's Shayden Jackson-Zietz had the assist on Hodgson's goal. Dickinson goalie Bryce Kadrmas made 32 saves on the 35 shots he faced, while South/Shanley's Landon Walter saved 19 of 21 shots. Walter's final save of the game came in the final minute when Dickinson had a short-handed scoring opportunity on a breakaway. Walter gloved the puck and made sure the game went according to the rules. The Bruins will face second-seeded Grand Forks Red River of the East in Friday's semifinals at 5:30 p.m. They are both incredibly tough teams to play against, South/Shanley coach Matt Hansen said. But I think we peaked at the right time. I think we were a dangerous team. It's what we've been preaching all year long: to play our best hockey in February, and that's what we're doing. Dickinson's Colin Tschetter (6) celebrates his goal against Fargo South during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Dickinson players check out the ice at Sheels Arena before playing Fargo South in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State boys hockey tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Fargo South's Landon Hale (8) celebrates his game-winning goal against Dickinson during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum Fargo South goalie Landon Walter makes the save on Dickinson's during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota State boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. David Samson/The Forum

Todd Rose joined The Forum as a sports reporter in August 2022. Before joining The Forum, Rose worked as a sports reporter for the Daily Press in his hometown of Escanaba, Michigan, from October 2020 to July 2022. Rose can be reached via email at [email protected] or via Twitter @To2D_Rose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/north-dakota-hockey/north-dakota-boys/fargo-south-shanley-beats-dickinson-to-advance-to-nd-boys-hockey-state-semifinals

