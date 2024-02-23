Women's swimming and diving over two days at Ivy League championships





NEW YORK — The Columbia women's swimming and diving team is currently ranked sixth after nights at the 2024 Ivy League Championships. This year's competition, taking place on the campus of Brown University, runs through February 24 with two more to full days of events are completed. The Lions have amassed 261 points so far and are currently right behind Penn in fifth place with 302 points. Princeton has a commanding lead over first place with 523 points, while Harvard is in second place with 422.5 points. DAY ONE The Ivy League Championships started with the 200 medley and 800 free relay. Columbia's top finish came in the 800 free relay, as did the team from Aniston Eyre , Allison Martin , Mia Avansino And Aziza Ganihanova clocked in 7:17.95 and took sixth place. In addition, the Ivy League held an exhibition on the first night of a new diving relay event, which could become a permanent part of the competition in the future. it is a team event where three divers from each school perform two dives in a relay style. Columbia finished second in the exciting new event. Complete results from the first day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE. DAY TWO Columbia's best finish of the night came on the first event of the night. In the 500-free Aziza Ganihanova became the first Lion to make the podium at the 2024 Ivy League Championships with a seventh-place finish and a time of 4:48.81. Lindsay Orringer won the B-final of the event with a time of 4:48.95. Alice Diakova led the divers with a 14th-place finish on the 1m boards with a score of 246.75. Complete results from the second day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE. HOW TO FOLLOW Visit the Ivy League championship central for up-to-date information about the championships, including ticket information, media login information and more. Every day of the championships will be streamed on ESPN+. You can find a full schedule of all events, along with stream information for each day HERE. Stream links for each night's finals are also available on the Columbia Women's Swimming and Diving 2024 schedule page. Live results for each day of the competition are available HERE. Follow @CULionsWSD on Twitter and Instagram for a recap of the Lions' daily events and announcements of key achievements. ON DECK The competition will resume tomorrow at 11am. The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m Following the completion of the Ivy League Championships, the Lions will compete in the ECAC Championships March 1-3 in Maryland. For the latest news on the Columbia women's swimming and diving program, follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

