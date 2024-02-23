Americans are reporting nationwide mobile outages with AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other carriers





By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer According to data from Downdetector, a number of Americans are experiencing mobile outages with AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers. AT&T had more than 58,000 outages in the afternoon, including in Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, its outage tracking website said on Thursday, February 22. AT&T, which was hardest hit, is actively working to restore service to all its customers. According to data from Downdetector, a number of Americans are experiencing mobile outages with AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers. AT&T, which was hardest hit, is actively working to restore service to all its customers. AT&T had more than 58,000 outages around noon ET, including in Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The outages, which began at about 3:30 a.m. ET, peaked at about 73,000 reported incidents. The airline has more than 240 million subscribers, the largest in the country. “Some of our customers experienced wireless service disruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and to date, three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to the remaining customers “, said AT&T and Cricket. said in a statement. Cricket Wireless, owned by AT&T, had more than 9,000 outages, Downdetector said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,400 outages. Boost Mobile had approximately 700 outages. “Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers experienced difficulty calling or texting customers served by another carrier this morning. We continue to monitor the situation,” Verizon said. T-Mobile reports that it has not experienced any disruptions. “Our network is functioning normally. Down Detector likely reflects the issues our customers experienced when trying to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said. Some iPhone users have seen SOS messages in the status bar on their mobile phone. The message indicates that the device is having trouble connecting to their mobile carrier's network, but can make emergency calls over other carriers' networks, according to Apple Support. No reason has yet been given for the disruptions. But Lee McKnight, an associate professor at the iSchool at Syracuse University, believes the most likely cause of the outage is cloud misconfiguration or human error. “A possible but much less likely outcome is an intentional malicious hack of ATT's network, but the diffuse pattern of outages across the country suggests something more fundamental,” McKnight said in an emailed statement. For those still affected by the outage, Alexander Wyglinski, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, says there is a possible solution. “Many cell phones make calls over Wi-Fi. So if you're near a Wi-Fi access point, you may be able to use that if you experience a network outage,” he said. in an emailed statement.

