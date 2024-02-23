Mike Macdonald hires fired Michigan Football LB coach Chris Partridge





Michigan football suffered a double blow this offseason, with the reigning national champions losing their head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the Chargers. While the result was a purge of Michigan coaching staffers, one of the more eyebrow-raising moves for Michigan fans came further down the coast: the Seahawks' hiring of fired assistant Chris Partridge and 2021 Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald . Partridge, who joined Michigan's staff in 2023, was fired in November for improperly discussing Michigan's sign-stealing scandal with players, violating a school policy. He was fired two weeks after disgraced employee Connor Stalion resigned. Partridge got his coaching start as well as his first head coaching job at Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey and served two assistant coaching stints at Michigan, with a co-defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss squeezed in from 2020 to 2022. He was fired in his first season back on the Michigan staff. He and Macdonald were ships in the night in some ways, with Macdonald serving as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, when Partridge had already left for Oxford. Partridge returned in 2023 after Macdonald took the Ravens' defensive coordinator job. This will be the first time they share a sideline. REQUIRED READING:When you can play with Michigan, MSU in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game Why was Chris Partridge fired from Michigan? Although it was reported that Partridge allegedly destroyed computer evidence at the time he was fired, it was breaking a self-imposed rule that led to his dismissal from the team. Partridge violated a university directive by discussing the scandal with Michigan staff, which led to the university firing him on November 17. “I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of any personal or illegal scouting, or illegal sign stealing,”Partridge wrote in a statement after the dismissal.“Furthermore, at no time did I destroy any evidence relating to an ongoing investigation. As explained to me personally by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel on the morning of November 17, 2023, and as set forth in my termination letter dated the same date, signed by Michigan Athletics Chief of Staff Doug Gnodtke, I was terminated for failure to comply with the university's directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program.” After firing Partridge, Michigan reiterated that it was “seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and informed investigation.” Partridge now joins a Seahawks team that is entering a new era after Pete Carroll was moved to an advisory role with the franchise. Macdonald led one of the NFL's best defensive lines in Baltimore last season and was seen as a top pick for future head coaching roles as early as September 2023.

