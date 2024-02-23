Men's hockey puts the spotlight on the NCHA All-League Awards with the help of both co-players of the year





ADRIAN, born The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) announced the 2023-2024 All-League Awards on Thursday evening. Adrian College's NCAA men's hockey team earned four All-Conference selections, an All-Freshman honors and three NCHA major awards. Zachary Heintz And Jaden Shields earned two of the All-Conference spots, but was also named NCHA Co-Players of the Year. Heintz finished the season with 15 goals on the year and 19 assists for 34 total points. Six of his goals came on the power play, while two were marked as game-winning goals. So far this season, Heintz has four multi-goal games and eight multi-point games. Jaden Shields earned one of the defensive spots in addition to his Co-Player of the Year Award. Shields finished the season with nine goals and 26 assists for 35 total points. Shields has recorded a point in each of his last ten games, including five of his goals with the help of a hat trick against Dubuque. The senior has two power play goals and two game-winning goals this season. Mathew Rehding earned a forward spot on the All-Conference Team. Rehding leads the team with 16 goals and 27 assists for 43 points, all of which rank as team highs. Five of his goals are power play goals, while three are game-winning goals. Rehding led the NCHA in points and assists while ranking second in goals on the season. Dershahn Stewart earned one of the goaltender spots on the All-Conference Team as he currently has a record of 17-5-1 this year with four shutouts. He posted a 1.83 goals against average with 580 saves and a .934 save percentage. He ranks second in the NCHA in goals against average and first in save percentage. Julien Jacob landed on the All-Freshman Team as he quickly became a fan favorite in Adrian, scoring his first collegiate goal with two seconds left to beat MSOE in overtime at home early in the season. Jacob has two goals with seven assists for nine points this season. Finally, Adam Krug was named the 2023-24 NCHA Coach of the Year for the sixth time in his career and the fourth consecutive season. Once again, the head coach led his team to a Peters Cup championship and the No. 1 seed for the Harris Cup Playoffs. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the USCHO.com Poll and No. 2 in the Pairwise Rankings under Krug while sporting a 21-5-1 record. Krug extended his career record to 226-50-14. The Bulldogs still have work to do as they try to capture another Harris Cup championship and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will host Aurora University at Arrington Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. for the NCHA Harris Cup semifinals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adrianbulldogs.com/news/2024/2/22/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-highlights-the-ncha-all-league-awards-with-the-help-of-both-co-players-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos