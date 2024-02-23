A London charity wants 'No Ball Games' signs removed





Getty Images Sport London wants more spaces to be available for young people to be physically active A charity has called for the removal of 'No Ball Games' signs to encourage children to be more active. London Sport has published research showing that half of the capital's five to 16 age group – 620,000 children – are not getting enough exercise. The research also revealed so-called 'activity gaps' between genders, income groups and ethnicities. The charity wants all London mayoral candidates to commit to improving activity levels. “These include promoting walking and cycling to school, protecting swimming pools and other sports facilities, and removing 'No Ball Game' signs to create more space for children to be active,” London Sport said in a statement . Sports London London Sport said the figures were “a real cause for concern”. Gaps in activity Girls in London are almost 10% less active than boys (42% vs. 50%)

Children from lower-income families are more than 10% less active compared to children from higher-income families (42% versus 53%)

Black and Asian children are more than 10% less active than white children (39% black and 39% Asian versus 51% white British and 57% for white others)

Source: Sport England Active Lives report Sports London Girls are generally less active than boys, statistics show Sport England's Active Lives report shows that hundreds of thousands of school-age children are not getting the recommended 60 minutes of daily exercise, as set out by the government's chief medical officer. Emily Robinson of London Sport said: 'These figures are real cause for concern and show how crucial it is that we end the child inactivity crisis. “This isn't just about giving children an outlet to play and have fun, this is about avoiding future health problems, improving children's mental health and even helping them perform better academically. “We know the potential that sport and physical activity can have for our city, so it is crucial that we stop treating it as a luxury and instead focus on using it as a tool to improve health outcomes , reduce the burden on the NHS and ultimately save lives.” Getty Images Research shows that different parts of the city have very different levels of physical activity According to the Trust for London, which funds projects to make the city fairer, more than a quarter of children in the sixth form in London were considered obese (26%) – higher than the national average (23%). According to the Active Lives report, London ranked 32nd out of 45 regions in England for children's activity levels. London Sport said it wants to support communities in areas with the highest levels of inactivity and inequality, such as Tower Hamlets, where it is trialling free dance sessions for teenage girls. The initiative aims to use non-traditional spaces such as parking garages and vacant storefronts to provide women and girls with a safe environment to exercise and participate in other activities. Listen to the best of BBC Radio London Sounds and follow BBC London further Facebook, X And Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected]

