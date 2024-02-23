Lehigh sees five finalists on Patriots day two





ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team had five finalists on day two of the Patriot League championships. Although the Mountain Hawks had no one in the A finals, Tim Norris was there in the 50m free when he tied with Bucknell in the preliminaries for the last spot in the A-Final, but Norris lost the tie-breaker. Norris had Lehigh's highest individual performance of the day, as he finished in 10th place in the 50-meter free with a time of 20.32. This was just one day removed from Norris setting school records as part of the 200 medley (1:28.17) and 800 free relay (6:36.11) teams. Aaron Williams and Jack Devilbiss also scored for the Mountain Hawks in the 50-meter free after Williams finished 14th (20.65) and Devilbiss 17th (20.39). Lehigh had just one finalist in the other two swimming events. Connor Goodyear was in the C final and finished 18th in the 500 meters free, with a time of 4:32.80. Elvin Lee was in the C final for the 200 meters IM, and he took 21st place (1:50.63). The Mountain Hawks concluded the Patriot League championships Thursday with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter medley relay (3:16.60). The group of Devilbiss, Lee, Williams and Ben Kisker were just 12 hundredths of a second away from breaking a school record. After the second day, Lehigh is in seventh place with 197 points. Friday's action starts at 10am with the preliminaries, while the finals start at 6pm. Live coverage of the 2024 Patriot League Championship will air on ESPN+.

