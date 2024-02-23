Huge cricket balls land in Dallas ahead of the T20 World Cup





Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is now home to an oversized cricket ball to promote a major international tournament that begins with a match in North Texas. The T20 World Cup will be the biggest tournament ever with 55 matches to be played in nine cities across the United States and the Caribbean. The opening match of the tournament between the US and Canada will take place on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium. Three other games will be played in North Texas: June 4 Netherlands vs. Nepal

June 6 USA vs Pakistan

June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh “It is a very proud moment for all of us that the T20 World Cup is coming to America,” said Ali Khan, a fast bowler for the US national cricket team. “For us it will be really huge because the US has never played in a cricket World Cup and now we also have the opportunity to play in the World Cup and on home soil and in front of our home crowd.” Khan said he is looking forward to helping his team win matches despite the tough competition. “I'm going to have to take it personally and make sure we get a few wins early in the tournament before we can get going,” he said. Unfortunately for fans, all North Texas games are sold out. So those wanting to get to the games may have to turn to third-party sellers. For more information visit https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/t20cricketworldcup.

