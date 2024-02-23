



The college football world Nick Saban leaves with his retirement from Alabama is drastically different than the one he returned to when he first arrived in Tuscaloosa from the Miami Dolphins in 2007. For Saban, these changes are not necessarily for the better. In an interview with ESPN Wednesday,” the legendary Crimson Tide coach said he wants to help in any way he can, even as he no longer roams the sidelines, but lamented the current state of the sport. “What we have now is not college football, not college football as we know it,” he said. You hear someone use the word “student-athlete.” That does not exist.” REQUIRED READING:Chris Stewart gets to fulfill a lifelong dream as the new voice of Alabama football The adoption of a one-time transfer exemption and laxer rules on athletes' ability to profit from their name, image and likeness have fundamentally changed the sport and the way rosters are constructed in recent years. While these measures have given college athletes a level of agency that has long been denied them, they have become a source of consternation for coaches and administrators as player traffic between programs has dramatically increased and the recruiting process has fundamentally changed. These trends have been exacerbated by a lack of rules regulating the NIL space, especially when it comes to collectives and agents. Saban shares those frustrations. What you have now is not a name, image or likeness, he said. A collective has nothing to do with name, image and likeness. What he proposed as a salve looks more like a traditional employer-employee relationship between school and athlete. “Just like an NFL player has a contract or a coach has a contract, there's something there so you don't have to deal with all this roster robbery and mass movement,” he said. “I wonder what fans are going to say if they don't even know the team from year to year, because there is no development of teams, but new players come in every year.” REQUIRED READING:Eli Gold did not return as the voice of Alabama football in the fall of 2024, ending a 35-year run Saban retired after the 2023 season, his 17the with the tide. In that time, he has put together the most decorated series in program history, which, considering the program in question, is quite an achievement. In those nearly two full decades, Saban led Alabama to six national championships, nine SEC titles and a 206-29 record. In eight of the 10 years there was a College Football Playoff, his team made the four-team field, including his senior year, when it lost in overtime in the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Michigan. After his retirement, Saban will work as a college consultant, as well as a college football and NFL Draft analyst for ESPN.

