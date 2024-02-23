Notre Dame Women, Virginia Men lead the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championship after day one





Full results (PDF) BOSTON, Mass. (theACC.org) The Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships began Thursday with competition at the TRACK at New Balance, hosted by Boston College. After the opening day of action, the Notre Dame women led all teams with 49 points. On the men's side, Virginia leads the pack with 28 points, just one point ahead of North Carolina. The action resumes Friday at 11 a.m. with the four remaining events of the heptathlon. Field events start at 1:00 PM, while running events start at 3:15 PM, along with the men's mile preliminaries. All the action from Boston will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. For the third year in a row, Notre Dame's Jaydin O'Brien took home the ACC's women's pentathlon after winning the 60-meter hurdles, shot put and 800 meters. O'Brien totaled 4,329 points in her first-place finish, becoming the ACC's first-ever three-time pentathlon champion. O'Brien's Notre Dame teammate Alaina Brady finished second with a personal best of 4,150 points, while Duke's Brianna Smith recorded 4,132 points for a third-place finish. With a throw of 22.23 m, Virginia Tech's Sara Killinen became the third straight Hokie to win the women's weight throw at the ACC Championships. Pitts Foluke Olujide-Ajibade (21.67m) and Dukes Moorea Mitchell (20.81m) both achieved personal bests in the weight throw, finishing in second and third place respectively. In the women's high jump, Georgia Tech's Shanty Papakosta repeated as ACC champion when she cleared the bar on her first attempt at 1.83 m. Virginia's Celia Rifaterra also cleared the 1.83m bar on her third attempt, resulting in a second-place finish. Taylor Wright of Miami improved a personal best at 1.80m en route to the bronze medal. With a strong effort throughout the final lap, Erin Strzelecki pulled away from the pack to complete the 5000m victory for the Fighting Irish and claim the women's title in a time of 15:58.04. NC States Amaris Tyynismaa finished second with a time of 15:59.71 and Virginia's Jenny Schilling was third after crossing the line in 16:02.57. Each of the top three finishers achieved personal bests during the event. Olivia Markezich led Notre Dame to its first-ever ACC women's distance relay championship. Entering the final leg of the race, Notre Dame trailed by 3.5 seconds before the Fighting Irish came from behind to break the tie with a time of 10:49.74. Markezich was joined by Sophia Novak, Bridget Lalonde and Claire Sievern to finish first. Virginia ran a season best of 10:50.58 to earn a second-place finish and Boston College finished third with a time of 10:54.01. Miami's Edgar Campre leads the men's heptathlon after securing the individual titles in the 60 meters, long jump and shot put, finishing day one's opening action with 3,277 points. Paul Kallenberg of Louisville will enter day two in second place with 3,186 points, while Sam Corley of North Carolina is third with 3,178 points. Christian Johnson of Duke won the men's weight throw with a throw of 21.73 meters, edging Daniel Cope of Clemson who finished second with a throw of 21.71 meters. Jacob Lemmon of Virginia finished in third place with a throw of 21.57 meters. Virginia Tech's Conner McClure set a personal best in the men's pole vault while winning his second ACC indoor championship by raising the bar at 5.53 m. McClure's goal was just two-hundredths of a meter away from tying the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships record of 5.55 meters, set by Virginia Tech's Torben Laidig in 2017. Louisville's Cade DeWitt finished in second place with a jump of 5.27 meters, while Virginia Tech's Maddox Hamm was third after a jump of 5.17 meters. In the men's 5000 meters final, Notre Dame's Carter Soloman took home the gold with a time of 13:50.55, beating North Carolina's Alex Phillip (13:51.50) and Fighting Irish teammate Ethan Coleman (13:51.97) , who finished second and third, respectively. The Virginia Cavaliers were dominant in the men's distance relay, winning the race in 9:33.46. The team of James Donahue, Jayden Lyons, Shane Cohen and Wes Porter became the first UVA team since 2016 to win the distance medley relay at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships. North Carolina, which broke the ACC record in the DMR less than a week ago, finished in second place with a time of 9:34.74, while Notre Dame claimed the bronze medal with a time of 9:35.47. Team ranking

WOMEN

(5 of 17 events completed) 1. Notre Dame, 49

2.Virginia, 23.5

3. Duke, 20

4. NC State, 17

t-5. Pitt, 15

t-5. Virginia Tech, 15

7. Georgia Tech, 13.5

8. Miami, 12

9. Clemson, 9.5

10. Boston College, 6

11. Wakebos, 5

12. North Carolina, 4.5

13.Louisville, 3

14. Syracuse, 2

15. Florida State, 0 GENTLEMEN

(4 of 17 events completed) 1. Virginia, 28

2. North Carolina, 27

3. Notre Dame, 25

4. Virginia Tech, 19

5. Duke, 16

6.Louisville, 15

7. Clemson, 8

8. Florida State, 5

9. NC State, 5

10. Wakebos, 4

11. Syracuse, 3

12. Boston College, 1

t-13. Georgia Tech, 0

t-13. Miami, 0

t-13. Pittsburgh, 0 Thursday event winners

While 5000m Carter Solomon, Notre Dame, 1:50:55 p.m Women's 5000m Erin Strzelecki, Notre Dame, 15:58/04 DMR for women Notre Dame (Sophia Novak, Bridget Lalonde, Claire Sievern, Olivia Markezich), 10:49.74*

* – ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships record Women's high jump Shanty Papakosta, Georgia Tech, 1.83 m Women's weight throw Sara Killinen, Virginia Tech, 22.23 m Pentathlon for women Jadin O'Brien, Notre Dame, 4,329 points DMR for men Virginia (James Donahue, Jayden Lyons, Shane Cohen, Wes Porter), 9:33.46 Men's weight throw Christian Johnson, Duke, 21.73 m Men's pole vault Conner McClure, Virginia Tech, 5.53 m

