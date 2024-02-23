Australian cricketer Adam Zampa is arrested for a disgusting act just before a match against New Zealand

Australian spin bowler Adam Zampawas arrested at an embarrassing and unhygienic moment during Australia's first T20 match against New Zealand.

During the national anthem, as other players stood upright, the Australian spinner became a little restless.

So with the broadcast camera pointed right at him, he decided to pick and rub his nether parts before bringing his hands to his face and smelling good.

The moment did not go unnoticed by some eagle-eyed cricket watchers, who cut the video and posted it online.

The camera was focused on Zampa when he decided to give his chassis some attention as the national anthem played

Viewers were then grossed out when he raised his hands to his face for a quick sniff

“Scratch and sniff buddy?” one follower asked.

“One pinch for each nostril,” another commented.

“That's just embarrassing,” another cricket fan posted.

Cricket fanatics will be hoping Zampa limits his adjustments on the ball as the Aussies face a tough match at Eden Park.

Mitch Marsh's Twenty20 team have a 1-0 lead in the Chappell-Hadlee series after Wednesday night's latest win and need just one win in New Zealand to reach the series.

Their next match starts on Friday at 5pm AEDT with the next match being played on Saturday.

Much like the first match of the series in Wellington, when Australia passed the Black Caps' 3-215 on the last ball, the clashes in Auckland are expected to be a run-fest.

Captain Mitchell Marsh's big strike helped send the Aussies home in the first T20

The last visit to Eden Park by the Australian men's T20 side came in 2018, when a team led by David Warner broke the world record for a second innings score – chasing New Zealand's 6-243 with still seven balls left.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald said the short boundaries on the ground and behind the keeper at Eden Park would require discipline from the bowlers.

“We'll try to get them to reach the long borders more often than not,” he said.

“Defend straight and make sure they hit square. We keep it that simple.'

Steve Smith is likely to join Australia's XI, while Matthew Wade is also in contention after delaying his arrival in New Zealand due to the birth of his child.

There's also a change in Kiwi availability, with Tim Southee making way for fellow pacer Trent Boult, who arrives straight from playing in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

Boult was fastest in the tournament final, winning 2-20 as his MI Emirates defeated Dubai Capitals.

'He is a world leader in some areas, especially in the new ball. He's a threat, he's waving it around and he's causing major headaches,” McDonald said.

“I'm sure the boys will be well prepared for that.”

Zampa was tagged all over the park by the Black Caps in the first game of the three-match series

The Aussies will back their spinner to bowl at the death at Auckland's Eden Park

Australia went up to speed in Wellington after Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell were crushed around Sky Stadium, with Marsh taking them both out after a combined five overs and opting for pace for the final five overs.

Marsh insisted he would not hesitate to throw the ball to Zampa for the death overs at Eden Park.

“We always try to hold Zampa for one of the dead [bowlers] but we were unable to achieve that breakthrough [in Wellington],' he said.

'We always send Zamps to the back. He's been great for us for a long time.”

After four straight games in which they conceded more than 200 points, concerns that Australia's attack is too leaky can be allayed with a better effort in the remaining matches.

“We don't want to chase 216 too much,” Marsh said.

“But on this ground here – on the big wickets, on the small grounds – we have to get used to defending or chasing 200.”

AUSTRALIA TEAM

Mitch Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

NEW ZEALAND TEAM

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.