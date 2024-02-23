Sports
UCF alumnus Taylor A. Gerring pledges $5.5 million for new football building – UCF Athletics
UCF is creating a unique football campus to help the football team succeed at the highest levels of competition and enhance the fan experience. These initiatives are part of the larger Mission XII program to expand and improve the game and practice facilities for all Knights teams at the Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village.
In addition to the Taylor A. Gerring Football Center, the Hagle Football Gateway will also include Nicholson Plaza; McNamara Cove, which will offer student-athletes a recovery river and hydrotherapy; a renovated Wayne Densch Sports Center, which will include an expanded football team locker room, the Thow Family Locker Room; improvements to UCF's football practice complex; a new VIP parking lot; and a walking promenade. The phased construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2024.
Gerring's $5.5 million gift to UCF Athletics includes $5 million to support construction of the football center and $500,000 that will be invested in the Taylor A. Gerring Athletics Facilities Endowment Fund.
“UCF is committed to being the best metropolitan research university in the country, and that includes building a collegiate athletics program that competes at the highest levels,” said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. “We are grateful for passionate alumni like Taylor who reinvest in their alma mater. Taylor’s significant investment in UCF Football will be a game-changer in providing unparalleled facilities for competition, training and recovery.”
“We appreciate Taylor's belief in our capital vision as part of Mission “Taylor's donation commitment will provide a tremendous boost to our fundraising efforts. His generosity will help us 'reach for the stars' as we continue to evolve as a national program.”
“We are so grateful for Taylor and how he continues to be one of our program's biggest supporters,” said UCF football head coach Gus Malzahn. “This gift is tremendous for our program, both now and in the future, and we are extremely grateful for his investment in UCF Football.”
For more information about making a donation in support of Mission XII, please visit www.missionxii.com.
