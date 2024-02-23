Women's tennis set for matches with No. 47 West Virginia and Dartmouth





ANNAPOLIS, MD. The Navy women's tennis team is winning seven of its last eight matches and begins a grueling phase of its schedule this weekend when it hits the road to take on a ranked opponent before returning to Annapolis to face an Ivy League foe. The Midshipmen (9-2) will travel to Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday. go for a 10 a.m. match against No. 47 West Virginia (9-1) at the Mountaineer Tennis Center, while Navy returns home Sunday. to play Dartmouth (3-3) in a 10 a.m. showdown at the Tose Family Tennis Center. Last timeout Navy posted a pair of 7-0 home wins last Saturday, beating Coppin State and Towson and moving their winning streak to four straight games. With Coppin State forfeiting the No. 3 doubles match, Navy's two pairs swept the doubles lineup safely first point, while losses at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots by CSU preceded senior singles wins Samantha Johannes junior Sylvia Eklund and freshmen Manci Pal And Anna Jordaan After the three doubles matches against Towson, the Mids next saw juniors Emily Tannenbaum , Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker second year Sia Chaudry and rookies Julia Lee And Makaila Cheng all claim singles wins to close out the second 7-0 victory of the day. Tannenbaum Shoots up the record book With a 7-0 singles mark this spring, Tannenbaum ranks fourth in program history with 75 singles wins and needs three more wins to catch Darien Sears for third in the record book. Tannenbaum also now ranks fourth in the Navy record books with 132 career records. combined wins, matching Kaylah Hodge's total. Puryear reaches milestone, approaches another With wins over Coppin State and Navy head coach Towson Keith Puryear racked up 200 home wins during his time in Annapolis, with an impressive 200-44 home record with the Mids. Additionally, Puryear has 498 women's dual wins between his time at UMBC and Navy, leaving him needing two more wins to reach the 500-win plateau. a women's head coach Puryear currently has 726 career wins between his 19 seasons at UMBC as both men's and women's coaches and his 16 years in the Navy. Scouting West Virginia The Mountaineers enter the week on a four-match win streak and sit at No. 47 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, the highest ranking in program history. Earlier this spring they beat Virginia Tech and Indiana. WVU's only loss was to VCU, 4 -3, on Feb. 3 West Virginia will play Mount St. Mary's after Saturday's game with Navy, and next week open Big 12 play against TCU Maja Dodik and Momoko Nagato, who play the Mountaineers this spring with eight singles wins apiece, while Dodik has teamed with Maya Bordereau for a team-best 8-1 doubles record in doubles action. WVU went 11-12 last season and posted a 1-8 conference mark. Exploring Dartmouth The Big Green started the spring hot with home wins against Navy's Patriot League rivals Army and Boston University before suffering a loss to Michigan State and going 1-2 at the ECAC Indoor Championship against Ivy League competition. Dartmouth will make a stop in Rockville, Maryland. , on Saturday against Georgetown before moving on to Annapolis, Peyton Capuano has a team-best singles record of 3-0 this spring, playing all three matches at No. 1, while Michela Moore also has three singles victories to his credit this spring Dartmouth posted a 5-14 mark last season and went 1-6 in Ivy League play. Series histories Navy and West Virginia will meet for the first time in two-game action on Saturday. This is the Mids' first game against a Big 12 opponent in program history. Sunday will also be the first opponent for Navy when the Mids face Dartmouth. Navy is 1 -2 all-time against Ivy League opponents. Next one Navy will host a trio of home matches next weekend at the Tose Family Tennis Center, hosting No. 54 Liberty on March 1 with opening serves at 1 p.m., while on March 2 the Mids will face No. 68 Drexel at 10 a.m. before taking on FDU welcome for a match at 4 p.m.

