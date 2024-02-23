Schweyen wins pentathlon on Day 1 of the Big Sky Indoor Championships

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was impossible to miss the combination of cheer and relief etched across the face Shelby Schweyen as she climbed the podium Thursday to receive her gold medal in the pentathlon, the first awarded at the 2024 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships at The Podium in Spokane, Washington.

Schweyen, a senior from Missoula, took over the pentathlon rankings after the second event and hasn't looked back. He reached a total of 3,817 points to become the event's Big Sky Conference champion.

“I can't really put it into words,” Schweyen said. “It's been a long road. Lots of ups and downs, lots of downs, but through it all I persevered and was surrounded by amazing groups of people who helped build me up and supported me with a lot of love along the way. I really learned what hard work means and determination have meant the last few years, and everything has led me to this and I couldn't be happier with my performance today.”

Schweyen is the daughter of Bobcat All-American and Hall of Famer Brian Schweyen and Big Sky Hall of Fame basketball player Shannon Cate. Competing for the Cats from 1988 to 1991, Brian Schweyen was a seven-time All-Big Sky Conference performer and won six BSC titles in the high jump and pole vault.

With Shelby adding to the family trophy case after a long journey filled with injuries and heartbreak, the former University of Montana basketball player is a Big Sky champion for the Bobcats.

“When you really put it into context, it's one of the most incredible stories,” jumps and multis coach Craig Hunter said. “She's had five knee surgeries and shin problems in the last two years. She's a natural athlete and comes from a long line of athletes. We were just waiting for it. All we had to do was get her to feel like the meet right, and this happens. I think it's an incredible place to be with someone, and you don't see that every day. It's special.”

Schweyen's total of 3,817 points is the fourth-best score in Montana State history and the best pentathlon by a Bobcat since 2016.

The senior turned the competition around with a momentum-swinging high jump, clearing a personal best of 1.71 meters (05-08.25), scoring 867 points and moving up from seventh to first place.

Schweyen would not lose the lead after that, taking second in the shot put to create separation and then doing enough in the long jump to build a cushion for the 800 meters, which she won to put a cherry on the cake of a memorable day and grab the gold.

“It's just so cool to see, and it means so much to her coming from where she's from and her track background,” Hunter said. “It was incredible to be here today and share it with her.”

Elsewhere on Thursday Nicola Paletti performed well in the men's heptathlon and leads the event heading into Friday.

The junior from Bolzano, Italy, took the lead with a time of 7.03 in the 60-meter sprint and held it during the long jump. After losing a spot in the shot put, Paletti dominated in the high jump to end the day. He cleared the bar at 2.00 meters, adding 803 points and taking back the lead for the final three events of the competition on Friday.

The freshman Bobcat holds the lead in four events with 2,932 points, ahead of Sacramento State's Jack Charlton (2,777) and Eastern Washington's Cody Teevens.

“Obviously there has been success in the men's multis over the last few years, and I'm happy to join them and now see the success on both sides,” Hunter said. “Shelby and Nico work really well together and I think it shows in their ability to show and execute what they do every day.”

NEXT ONE

The 2024 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships continue Friday with the conclusion of the men's heptathlon beginning at 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. MT. In the afternoon, the rest of the individual events get into full swing at 3:00 PM PT/4:00 PM MT with the men's long jump, men's weight throw and women's 60 meter hurdles.

Live coverage of the entire championship game will stream all week on ESPN+. Live results are available hereand a full meeting schedule is available here.

