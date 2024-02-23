Sports
We will not be controlled remotely: how German football fans took on and won investors | Germany
Tthey have thrown tennis balls and chocolate coins onto the court; they disrupted the game with remote controlled cars and airplanes with smoke bombs. In recent months, German soccer fans have poured almost everything they have into protests aimed at preventing foreign investors from increasing control over their beloved clubs.
This week it appeared that their stubborn resistance, driven by deep-seated sentiments at the grassroots, had paid off, after the German Football League (DFL), which runs the Bundesliga, abandoned plans to acquire an estimated 1 billion stake (850 million) in its media rights. income to a private equity firm.
The league's board said it would no longer go ahead with the deal in the hope, it said, of ending the unprecedented wave of protests that have hit almost every match in Germany's top two male divisions since early 2024. has disrupted football.
The stunts have led to lengthy delays and even cancellations of matches, which bosses said posed a threat to the integrity of German football.
To fans, however, they were a winning game plan that delivered an unlikely victory. The fan group Unsere Kurve (Our Stands) compared the battle to that of David and Goliath and celebrated the decision, noting: Ultimately, the key to this success was these comprehensive, and very peaceful and creative protests.
One of the most dramatic actions took place last Saturday: masked football fans from Hansa Rostock jumped over billboards and placed two toy cars on the field during a match against Hamburger SV. Urged on by the crowd, they steered them across the grass via remote control, with attached flares spewing white and blue smoke in the Hansa colors.
As fans cheered with delight and lapped up the slapstick flavor of the moment, frustrated officials were seen shaking their heads and burying their faces in their hands, while two beleaguered stewards were jeered as they tried to jump onto the cars.
At a time when many Germans have joined demonstrations, including against the far-right populist AfD, and are often taking a stand in support of democracy for the first time, the football protests have also struck a chord among the population and public support has increased. increased for it. high.
The weekly magazine Die Zeit commented: It seems that the country's football fans have organized the most recognizable and most entertaining protest of the moment.
The debate over the future face of German football in the wake of the crisis has spilled over into mainstream debate, including primetime TV discussions, and echoes other debates over the direction the country wants to take as it faces the challenges of conflict. climate crisis and its drastic economic knock-on effects.
Another top match, disrupted by flying tennis balls, saw the use of chocolate coins, a symbol of the alleged money grabbers trying to steal fans' more distant toy cars. A banner spread across the stands reading: Why toy cars? Well, we won't be controlled remotely.
The humor helped build support for the protests.
Among other stunts, protesters clamped combination bicycle locks to the goalposts. They were removed with bolt cutters, but could have been more easily unlocked with the code 5001, a reference to the almost sacrosanct 50+1 ownership rule that applies to Bundesliga clubs, according to which a club must own its association entirely or as a majority. football team.
In case of majority ownership, the football team is operated as a separate company. The parent club must have 50% of the votes, plus one vote, to ensure that an investor does not have majority control, to reduce outside influence.
Critics of the protesters say they have left German football exposed and open to blackmail, raising questions about how to fill multimillion-euro revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
Hans-Joachim Watzke, a spokesman for the DFL executive committee and CEO of Borussia Dortmund, admitted defeat and said: “Given current developments, a successful continuation of the process no longer seems possible.
Even though there is a large majority in favor of the entrepreneurial necessity of the strategic partnership, German professional football is facing an acid test, causing major disputes not only within the league association between the clubs, but in some cases also within the clubs. between professionals, coaches, club officials, regulatory bodies, member associations and fan communities, which are increasingly endangering match operations, specific match schedules and therefore the integrity of the competition, he said in a statement.
The only investor left in the deal was CVC Capital Partners, which had expected to receive a 20-year interest in broadcast and sponsorship revenue in exchange for an upfront payment.
A second private equity firm, Blackstone, like CVC, backed by Saudi Arabia, prompting blood-money taunts from fans, had recently pulled out of the deal due to the country's human rights record.
