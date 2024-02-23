Sports
China one step away from defending the women's title at Worlds-Xinhua table tennis team
Sun Yingsha of China serves the ball to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — Defending champion China triumphed over France in straight sets to advance to the women's final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Friday.
In the opening match, Chinese Prime Minister Sun Yingsha broke a 5-all tie with a run of six points to take the lead 11-5 against 19-year-old Prithika Pavade. 33rd-ranked Pavade fought back to save four game points, closing the gap to 8-10, but Sun regained her composure to take the second game at 11-8 with a decisive forehand.
Pavade showed her skills in rallies, returning from 3-6 to a 9-8 lead and even gaining a game point at 11-10. But two late service errors cost the French prodigy's chance to stay in contention as Sun took back-to-back points after a 12-point draw to emerge victorious.
“Pavade had a good shot and she showed some characteristics on her serve,” Sun said.
Chen Meng then extended China's lead by beating top French player Yuan Jianan 3-1.
After winning the first game 11–6, Chen made a comeback from 4–9 down in the second game with a three-point streak, but 20th seed Yuan regained her composure after a timeout to win 12– 10, tying the score. for the two players.
Chen overcame Yuan's challenge in the third game with an 11-8 victory and sealed her victory with an 11-4 win in the fourth game.
“This is our second meeting. In the second game I was behind with a big gap, but I kept coming up with ideas to turn the game around. From the third game I felt I had the rhythm under control.” said the reigning Olympic champion.
World number 2 Wang Yidi won 11-5 in her first match against 18-year-old Charlotte Lutz, but the French teenager made her response in the second to come back from 8-10 down to take the lead 11-10 before Wang managed to get through the nip-and-tuck game at 16-14.
Wang refused to allow the fierce battle to recur, propelling China into title contention with her 11-2 win in the third game.
“Winning a fierce second match boosted my confidence afterward,” Wang explains.
After claiming the women's title five times in a row, China awaits the winner between Japan and Hong Kong, China later on Friday.
The Chinese trio expressed their confidence heading into Saturday's final.
“Hopefully we can show our best level tomorrow,” said Sun.
“We are looking forward to the finals and I hope we can show China's greatest strength,” Chen noted.
“We have to focus on ourselves and trust our team,” Wang said.
Despite the loss, France achieved its first women's team medal at the World Championships since 1991.
Prithika Pavade of France returns the ball to Sun Yingsha of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Sun Yingsha of China returns the ball to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Prithika Pavade of France returns the ball to Sun Yingsha of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Sun Yingsha of China returns the ball to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Sun Yingsha (L) of China listens to coach Ma Lin during the break as she competes against Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semi-final between China and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Yuan Jia Nan of France returns the ball to Chen Meng of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/ Yang Shiyao)
Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/ ZhangTao)
Yuan Jia Nan of France serves the ball to Chen Meng of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/ Yang Shiyao)
Yuan Jia Nan of France serves Chen Meng of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Chen Meng of China celebrates as he competes against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's team semifinal match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua /Yao Qilin)
Charlotte Lutz of France reacts as she competes against Wang Yidi of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yidi of China returns the ball to Charlotte Lutz of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Charlotte Lutz of France returns the ball to Wang Yidi of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Wang Yidi of China returns the ball to Charlotte Lutz of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Manyu (R) of China celebrates with coach Ma Lin after the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
