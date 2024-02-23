Sports
Oregon State University Athletics
McDowell and Turley each had a single and a double to lead Oregon State's offense, which reached double figures in runs for the third time in five games this season. Guerra drove in three runs, a bases-clearing double and Brady Kasper drove in a pair on a single and a walk with the bases loaded.
OSU finished with eight hits, two fewer than the Rad Raiders, but benefited from seven walks and three hit batters. The Beavers went 5-for-13 at the plate with two outs, and 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Oregon State also advanced on 12 of 17 opportunities.
Oregon State jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a five-run third inning. McDowell drove in a run on a double and saw Kasper walk with the bases loaded. Elijah Hainline And Dallas Macias both drove in runs on sacrifice flies before the fifth and final run of the inning was scored on a wild pitch.
Texas Tech (3-2) scored four in the bottom of the fourth to pull within two points. A stab of a sharp liner from Hainline to end the inning kept the difference at two runs. That was notable because the teams were unable to score again until the Beavers scored four runs in the sixth.
Guerra cleared the bases on a two-out double to the left of the line. Kasper then brought home Guerra from second on a ground ball through the right side of the infield.
Neither starting pitcher worked long. Also Latterie opened the game for the Beavers, with a total of two scoreless innings. He made way for Chase Reynolds in the third after allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Texas Tech's Jacob Rogers, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed four hits and five runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
Rogers had to cut the loss to 0-1 this year.
Ian Lawson took the win, his first of the year. As the third Beaver pitcher of the day, he held the Red Raiders to four hits and an unearned run in three innings.
Next one
Oregon State remains in Arlington for the Kubota College Baseball Series. The Beavers open against Arkansas on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM PT (7:00 PM in Texas). The game can be heard live on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network app. Flo Baseball will also stream all three games during the Beavers' appearance in the tournament.
Oregon State Notes
– Oregon State and Texas Tech met for the fourth time and first time since 2009.
– The Beavers were the visiting team for the first time this season. OSU wore its gray uniforms for the first time.
– Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to five games by turning a double play in the third inning.
– Micah McDowell also extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI double in the third.
– Oregon State scored five in the third inning. The Beavers have scored at least five runs in an inning in four of the team's five games this season.
– Oregon State has outscored opponents 29-8 through the first four innings this season.
– The Beavers reached double figures for the third time in five games this year.
– Matthew Morell made his OSU debut in relief in the seventh.
