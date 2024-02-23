Iga Swiatek stunned by Anna Kalinskaya in semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Tennis news

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek saw her seven-match winning streak broken by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.

Kalinskaya recorded her third top-10 player victory in as many days, having already eliminated Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff with a straight-sets victory over tournament favorite Swiatek.

From 2-4 down, Kalinskaya played through four games to take the opening set and vent her frustration with the top seed at the start of the next.

Kalinskaya, the world number 40, squandered two match points at 5-2, with the four-time Grand Slam champion breaking before holding on.

But Australian Open quarter-finalist Kalinskaya held her nerve and continued her incredible run to reach the Dubai final.

“She is a great player,” Kalinskaya said after her win. 'I know if I don't stay calm and aggressive, she will destroy me.

“That was the plan. To stay aggressive… move her a lot. She's incredible. I'm glad I had the opportunity to play against her. I'm sure we'll play a lot in the future. “

Image:

Jasmine Paolini reached the first WTA 1000 final of her career on Friday





She will have the next face Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final after the Italian avoided six set points to reach the first WTA 1000 final of her career with a 6-2 7-6 (8-6) victory against Sorana Cirstea.

World number 26 Paolini booked her place in her first WTA Tour final since Monastir last October and first above WTA 250 level.

Dynamite Jasmine Paolini becomes the second Italian women's player to reach the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships, after Sara Errani reached the final in 2013 and 2016

“I gave you a bit of drama at the end,” said Paolini, who held her first match point at 5-4 in the second set, saving five of the six set points she faced before converting her second match point in the second set . tie break.

The 28-year-old becomes the fifth Italian woman to reach a final at WTA 1000 level or above, after Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, Flavia Pennetta and Camila Giorgi.

Kalinskaya and Paolini have split their two previous meetings, and they will play for the second time in four weeks after the 25-year-old Russian won their fourth-round meeting at the Australian Open.

Image:

