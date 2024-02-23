Minnesota girls hockey semifinals. Get game updates here.





The Minnesota girls hockey tournament has reached the semifinals. Class 1A games are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Class 2A is at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Come back to this story for updates throughout the day. Coverage of the Class 2A quarterfinals can be found here and here; 1A quarterfinals here and here. Game 1 / 1:17 p.m Dodge County sinks No. 2 seed Orono Dodge County scored a pair of goals 22 seconds apart in the second period to take a two-goal lead, and the No. 3 seed Wildcats used that momentum to earn a 4-2 win over No. 2 seed Orono in Friday's first Class 1A. semifinals at Xcel Energy Center. Midway through the second period, sophomore defenseman Kylie Meyer scored her third goal of the season when a juicy rebound came straight to her in the opposite circle. Her shot sailed past the goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead. Then freshman Maysie Koch blocked a puck at the Dodge County blue line and broke free for a breakaway goal 22 seconds later to make it 3-1. Orono (21-7-1) couldn't capitalize on a pair of power plays early in the third period and generated just two shots on goal in the first advantage early in the period. But junior Macy Rasmussen scored on a backhand shot with 10:30 left in regulation time, making it another one-goal game. Not long after, Gabrielle Lopez hit the post with a fluttering puck. The Wildcats added an empty-netter with 22.4 ticks left in regulation. Dodge County junior goalkeeper Ida Huber weathered the storm all game, making 35 saves. The win advances Dodge County (23-4-0) to the state championship game in its first state tournament. Orono got on the board first in the first period as sophomore Maddy Kimbrel used her speed to get past the defense in the Dodge County zone and put the puck on net. After the first save, Kimbrel took a few swings on her own rebound near the crease until the puck went into the net to take the lead. But the start of the second period couldn't have gone better for Dodge County. After an early power play, top scorer Nora Carstensen tied the game one minute into the middle period. She increased her shot from the circle on a power play for her 34th goal of the season. These teams also met on January 20 in Orono. Dodge County erased a two-goal deficit in the third period before Orono's Zoe Lopez scored the overtime winner for a 5-4 victory for the Spartans. Two of Meyer's three goals for the Wildcats this season came against Orono. Game 1s key numbers 4: Dodge County will look to become the fourth Class 1A team to win the title in its debut at the girls state tournament; Thief River Falls was the last to accomplish this feat, in 2015. Blake (2002) and Holy Angels (2005) are the others. 35: Save by Dodge County junior goaltender Ida Huber. “I can't wait to go back to the hotel with my friends to celebrate and come back here tomorrow and do it again,” she said on Ch. Post-game on-ice interview in the 45s. BOX SCORE: Dodge County 4, Orono 2 Today's schedule: Dodge County 4, Orono 2 1:30 PM: Holy Angels vs. Warroad 6:00 PM: Andover vs. Hill-Murray 8:30 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Edina Tournament information * Watch today's matches on Ch. 45. Here's how to watch on the web, your mobile device and with other streaming options. * Live stats for the game in progress. *Tournament Brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here. * Download and print the tournament program *Star Tribune high school sports page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-state-girls-hockey-tournament-semifinals-watch-schedule-scores-tickets-channel-45/600345603/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos