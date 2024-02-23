SPORTS INFORMATION – Taipei Times





GOLF Taiwanese Chien tie Windy conditions at the LPGA Thailand troubled Chien Pei-yun yesterday as the Taiwanese shot a 72 to drop from first to seventh after her opening round 64. Kim Sei-young, Madelene Sagstrom and Patty Tavatanakit shared the lead at 10 -under after two rounds at Siam Country Club Pattaya. Photo: EPA-EFE TABLE TENNIS Taiwan defeated Germany Taiwan defeated Germany yesterday in the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea. In the first match of their quarter-final series, Chuang Chih-yuan defeated Qiu Dang 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 11-1, 8-11, 11-9) before Lin Yun-ju came back from 2-0 down to beat Dimitrij Ovtcharov 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9) and Kao Cheng-jui defeated Patrick Franziska 3-1 (9-11, 16-14 , 11-9, 11-9) to earn a semi-final against France today. Photo: EPA-EFE TENNIS Wu Fang-hsien leaves Taiwan's Wu Fang-hsien exited the women's doubles quarter-finals at the Dubai Championships at the Aviation Club Tennis Center in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. Laura Siegemund of Germany and Belarus Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Wu and partner Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway 3-6, 6-2, 10-4. The winners in the women's singles were: Jasmine Paolini, Sorana Cirstea, Iga Swiatek and Anna Kalinskaya. Photo: Reuters TENNIS Norrie, Fonseca in advance Defending champion Cameron Norrie defeated Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Rio Open. Later, 17-year-old Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP Tour tournament. He beat Chile's Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-4 and had to play Argentina's Mariano Navone, who came out of qualifying, for a place in the semi-finals. FOOTBALL Chiefs sign Araiza Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have signed gambler Matt Araiza, returning him to the NFL two months after he was fired over a gang rape lawsuit filed in 2022. We are proud to announce that our client Matt Araiza has signed with the Chiefs, Araiza agency JL Sports wrote on social media Thursday, adding that it was grateful to Kansas City general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid for giving Matt this opportunity. The Buffalo Bills released Araiza in August 2022, two days after a civil lawsuit was filed alleging he was among those who raped a 17-year-old girl in 2021 while he was a player at San Diego State University. The San Diego District Attorneys Office announced in December 2022 that no criminal charges would be filed in the case. Araiza was dropped from the civil lawsuit in December and he dropped the defamation countersuit he filed in July 2023. FOOTBALL Lazio beats Turin SS Lazio returned to contention for Europe on Thursday with a 2-0 win against Torino in Serie A. Matteo Guendouzi and Danilo Cataldi scored second-half goals for the Roman club. Lazio moved up to seventh place, one point behind city rivals AS Roma.

