Senior Day sale expected on Saturday when Columbia hosts No. 25 Princeton

NEW YORK The top two teams in Ivy League women's basketball will face off for the second time this season on Saturday as Columbia (18-5, 9-1 Ivy) hosts No. 25/23 Princeton (20-3, 10 -0 Ivy). Schiller Court's opening tipoff at Levien Gymnasium is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

SENIOR DAY SOLD OUT

Columbia Athletics announced Tuesday evening that Saturday's game between Columbia and No. 25 Princeton is officially sold out. Only student tickets remain and students must present a valid Columbia University or Barnard College ID to obtain their ticket.

Saturday is SeniorDay for Columbia's senior class, which includes its all-time leading scorer Hsu Abbey . Since Hsu's arrival in 2019-20, Columbia has posted a combined record of 88-28 (.759). Prior to Hsu's arrival, Columbia posted a 29-54 (.349) record in Coach Griffith's first three seasons at Columbia.

Fans should arrive early for the Senior Day festivities, which begin at 1:40 p.m

PIN COVER

Saturday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Lance Meadow and Maren Walseth will be called. Fans can also follow the live statistics thanks to GoColumbiaLions.com. In-game updates will also be provided on social media by following@CULionsWBB on X And Instagram.

WHAT TO KNOW:

OPENING TIPS

Hsu Abbey became the all-time leading scorer in Columbia basketball history last Friday night at Dartmouth. Now with 1,989 career points, she surpassed Camille Zimmerman (1,973; 2014-2018) for the most points by any man or woman in school history. She is just 11 points shy of becoming the fourth player in Ivy League women's history to score 2,000 career points, and would be the first to do so since Harvard's Hana Peljto (2,109; 2000-2004).

Hsu was named to the Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Midseason Watch List last week. She was one of 30 players from across the country and one of only two mid-level players to make the cut.

Columbia is 13-1 at home this season (.929) and has won a program record 12 straight home games, including victories over Seton Hall, Providence, Villanova and Memphis. The Lions are outscoring their opponents at home by 18.9 ppg and holding their opponents to fewer than 60 (59.9). They also beat teams by 10.0 per game.

Columbia has won 16 of its last 17 games. The Lions tied a program record with 10 straight wins (Nov. 25-Jan. 15) before falling to Princeton on Jan. 20. Since then, they have won six in a row, averaging 79.8 ppg in that span.

Columbia enters the weekend leading the Ivy League in 11 NCAA metrics, including scoring foul (77.4), rebound margin (+8.0), rebounds per game (39.57), offensive rebounds (14 .7), 3-pointers made per game (8.3), assists per game (17.4), bench points per game (22.4) and assist/turnover ratio (1.13).

Cecelia Collins scored her 1,000th career point during Sunday's win over Harvard. She scored a team-high 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, along with game-highs of eight rebounds and four assists. The junior is in her first season at Columbia after scoring a total of 688 points during her first two seasons at Bucknell.

Columbia is looking for its first win in program history against an AP Top 25 team (0-12).

HOME ADVANTAGE

Columbia is 13-1 at home this season (.929) and has won 12 straight in NYC, which is tied for the 12th longest active home winning streak in the country. The home record ranks 20th in the NCAA. Columbia was 26-3 (.897) at home over the past two seasons.

COLLINS COMBINES FOR 1,000

Junior Cecelia Collins scored her 1,000th career point in Columbia's 71-63 win against Harvard (Feb. 18). She reached the milestone on a jumper with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter, which was part of an 11-0 Columbia run to pull away. Collins scored a team-high 20 points in the win, adding eight rebounds and four assists. She is in her first season at Columbia after playing her freshman and sophomore seasons at Bucknell, where she scored 688 of those points.

1,000

200 GAMES FOR COACH G

Head coach Megan Griffith will coach her 200th career game on Saturday against Princeton, all of which have been played in her eight years at Columbia. Griffith has an overall record of 117-82 (.588), including a mark of 50-44 (.532) against Ivy League competition. She is the all-time winningest coach in program history, eclipsing Nancy Kalafus with her 95th victory in last year's WNIT.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Griffith and the Lions are 71-18 (.798), including 33-5 (.868) against Ivy League competition.

HARVARD POSGAME NOTES (FEBRUARY 18)

Columbia went 19-for-31 at the foul line against Harvard, tying the most free throws made in a game this season (19). It was the most free throws since last year's game at Harvard (20-33; February 17, 2023).

Columbia's +15 rebounding margin marked the eighth time this season they have defeated a team by at least 15. Five of those occasions came in Ivy League games.

Nicole Stephans took a career-high 11 field goal attempts. She has now reached her career-high in shot attempts in two of her last three games (Brown, Harvard).

Cecelia Collins hit a career-high in free throws made and attempted (9-10).

Susie Rafiu hit career-highs in points (11), blocks (3), free throws made (4), free throw attempts (6) and minutes played (25).

Megan Griffith won her 50th career Ivy League match (50-44). She is 33-5 (.868) in league play over the past three seasons.

DARTMOUTH POSGAME NOTES (FEBRUARY 16)

by Riley Weiss 17 points were one of her career-high 18 against Georgia at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas (Nov. 20).

Nicole Stephans matched her career-high in steals (3), a mark she has reached three times this season.

Cecelia Collins went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, marking her best game in the charity series of her career.

Susie Rafiu had a career-high eight rebounds and led the team in rebounds (8) for the first time in her career.

Habti Calvo recorded her first career assist.

Columbia won its eighth straight meeting against Dartmouth, the longest winning streak in the history of the series.

Columbia matched a season-low in turnovers (9), which they last had against Villanova (December 3).

Columbia shot 50% for the game (29-58), which is the fourth time they have reached 50% this season, three of which have come in Ivy League games (vs. Harvard, vs. Cornell, at Dartmouth).

Dartmouth went 7-for-14 from three, marking the first time an opponent shot 50% or better from deep since Stony Brook on Nov. 24, 2021.

ALWAYS GREAT SCORING

Hsu Abbey is the all-time leading scorer in Columbia basketball history (men's or women's) with 1,989 career points. She is just 11 points shy of becoming the fourth player in Ivy women's history to reach 2,000.

Hsu passed Camille Zimmerman '18CC for the all-time record when she was fouled on a three-point attempt with 6:46 left in the third quarter at Dartmouth (Feb. 16). She went 2-for-3 to pass Zimmerman and is now No. 4 on the Ivy League all-time scoring list. She is also ranked No. 23 in the active NCAA Div. I players in career points.

Columbia Basketball All-Time Scoring Leaders

1.(W) Hsu Abbey (2019-pres.) 1,989

2. (W) Camille Zimmerman (2014-18) 1,973

3. (M) Buck Jenkins (1989-93) 1,767

4. (M) Jim McMillian (1967-70) 1,758

5. (M) Maodo Lo (2012-16) 1,756

Ivy League Women's Basketball All-Time Scoring Leaders

1. Diana Caramanico – Penn (1997-01) 2,415

2. Allison Feaster – Harvard (1994-98) 2,312

3. Hana Peljto – Harvard (2000-04) 2,109

4. Hsu Abbey -Columbia (2019-20, 21-24) 1,989

5. Camille Zimmerman – Columbia (2014-18) 1,973

6. Vita Redding – Brown (1995-99) 1,962

7. Gail Koziara – Dartmouth (1978-82) 1,933

8. Katharine Hanks – Dartmouth (1999-03) 1,870

9. Reka Cserny – Harvard (2001-2005) 1,863

10. Jayne Daigle – Dartmouth (2001-2005) 1,846

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Princeton (20-3, 10-0 Ivy) is ranked No. 25 from the Associated Press each of the past two weeks. The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak, the fifth-longest active streak in the country, dating back to a 79-70 win against Quinnipiac on Dec. 6. Their last loss came three days earlier, December 3, against Rhode. Island, 60-58.

Like their staple, the Tigers excel statistically on defense. Princeton ranks No. 28 in the NCAA in points allowed per game (56.4) and 30th nationally in scoring margin (14.1). They also handle the basketball, averaging just 12.8 turnovers per game, the 20th lowest rate in the country, while ranking 16th in turnover margin (+5.17). Their top scorer is reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen (16.0). Senior Ellie Mitchell is one of the nation's top rebounders (9.9) and went for 14 points and 15 rebounds when Columbia last met the Tigers at Princeton on Jan. 20.

Columbia snapped Princeton's 27-game winning streak last season when it defeated the Tigers 58-55 in overtime at Jadwin Gym. Princeton avenged that loss last season at Levien Gymnasium 74-56 and won the first meeting of the season between the two teams in New Jersey last month 80-65. The Lions hope to beat the Tigers for the first time since 2008 in New York.

