How Australia, India and England ignored a blueprint to save Test cricket
But it remains to be seen whether they will belatedly adopt some of the concepts put forward in last year's discussion paper. A senior CA source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely, emphasized that Snedden's work will not be in vain.
Snedden declined to comment on the FTP assessment when contacted by this masthead.
For a panel that also included Zimbabwe Cricket President Tavenga Mukulani, ECB President Richard Thompson and BCCI General Manager Operations Gaurav Saxena, the aim was not to immediately find a solution to the problems plaguing the game faces, nor to dictate terms to membership.
It was merely intended to reach a point where a set of principles could be agreed to reshape the calendar after the end of the current FTP in 2027.
The FTP already has significant problems that will not go away and could become worse if not addressed, the report said. If the FTP, and structured bilateral cricket, is to survive, we must try to come up with workable FTP solutions that can be implemented at the member level.
But with most members concerned with domestic affairs, the only thing occupying their global minds was the amount of money each board would take home from the new ICC rights deal for global events.
The BCCI ultimately secured 37 percent of a pot worth about US$4 billion ($6 billion), while other members accepted smaller percentages that still made them more money than before.
To agree on workable solutions, all relevant parties, ICC and its members, and the T20 franchise owners will have to be willing to make compromises, the report said.
If this becomes a vicious battle for territory, there will be some serious winners and some serious losers. No one will get everything they want. If a sensible compromise is made, everyone can get most of what he or she wants.
In addition to the above proposals, the report states that: Some willingness has been expressed to consider a revised commercial FTP model. This would not be as simple as the collective rights model used for ICC events.
We should take inspiration from the huge success of the ICC events model which was introduced in 2002 and has since increased the revenue pool from $600 million for the first edition (over five years, including the 2003 50-over CWCs and 2007) to 3 dollars. 6 billion for the four-year cycle 2024-2027.
Members were also alerted to the extent to which international cricket deviates from the hallmarks of a major sporting competition, highlighted by the inclusion of an image (see above) that illustrated concepts such as the best versus the best, consistency in scheduling and a clear narrative for fans to follow.
Diagram 2 shows what a great sports competition looks like. At the moment, not many of our respective FTP Test, ODI or T20 series would score very highly on this criterion.
One of the discussion starters also mentioned in the paper was the concept of using England's northern summer and winter venues in northern Australia as alternative neutral venues to play international cricket to reduce clutter in the southern season.
Given that a large number of full members are based in the Southern Hemisphere, in order to spread FTP volume over the twelve months, there is an incentive for other FMs to use the international locations in England to provide FTP at home organize cricket during the northern hemisphere summer? the report said. Darwin, Australia, is another winter option in the Southern Hemisphere.
