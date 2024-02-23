How Australia, India and England ignored a blueprint to save Test cricket

Loading But it remains to be seen whether they will belatedly adopt some of the concepts put forward in last year's discussion paper. A senior CA source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely, emphasized that Snedden's work will not be in vain. Snedden declined to comment on the FTP assessment when contacted by this masthead. For a panel that also included Zimbabwe Cricket President Tavenga Mukulani, ECB President Richard Thompson and BCCI General Manager Operations Gaurav Saxena, the aim was not to immediately find a solution to the problems plaguing the game faces, nor to dictate terms to membership. It was merely intended to reach a point where a set of principles could be agreed to reshape the calendar after the end of the current FTP in 2027.

Loading The FTP already has significant problems that will not go away and could become worse if not addressed, the report said. If the FTP, and structured bilateral cricket, is to survive, we must try to come up with workable FTP solutions that can be implemented at the member level. But with most members concerned with domestic affairs, the only thing occupying their global minds was the amount of money each board would take home from the new ICC rights deal for global events. The BCCI ultimately secured 37 percent of a pot worth about US$4 billion ($6 billion), while other members accepted smaller percentages that still made them more money than before. To agree on workable solutions, all relevant parties, ICC and its members, and the T20 franchise owners will have to be willing to make compromises, the report said.

The ICC briefing document. If this becomes a vicious battle for territory, there will be some serious winners and some serious losers. No one will get everything they want. If a sensible compromise is made, everyone can get most of what he or she wants. In addition to the above proposals, the report states that: Some willingness has been expressed to consider a revised commercial FTP model. This would not be as simple as the collective rights model used for ICC events. Loading We should take inspiration from the huge success of the ICC events model which was introduced in 2002 and has since increased the revenue pool from $600 million for the first edition (over five years, including the 2003 50-over CWCs and 2007) to 3 dollars. 6 billion for the four-year cycle 2024-2027.