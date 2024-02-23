Bombers Hockey wins 30th game with 7-3 win in the playoffs

The Kenston Bombers hockey team won its 30th game of the season, defeating the Solon Comets 7-3 in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs on Feb. 17 at Kent State University Ice Arena.

After a 1-1 tie through one period, the Bombers scored three goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

However, Solon fought back in the third period to make it 5-3 with 5:37 left in the match.

Shortly afterwards, the Bombers were assessed a two-minute penalty, giving the Comets a power play opportunity.

However, instead of allowing the Comets to score on the power play, the Bombers scored two shorthanded goals of their own, taking a 7–3 lead with less than four minutes to play.

In a post-match interview, Bombers head coach Tom Moores credited Solon for playing a very good game and giving the Bombers a tough challenge.

Moores said as the game progressed, the Bombers improved their play. In particular, Moores explained that the Bombers needed to regroup after a 1-1 draw heading into the second period.

We needed some rest there between periods to make sure we were all on the same page, coach Moores said. I think we were mentally better prepared for the second and third periods, so that's a good sign for us.

The Comets started the scoring for the game by taking a 1-0 lead with 8:55 left in the first period.

The Bombers then tied the game when senior Troy Krahe scored with 3:58 left in the first.

Kenston took a 4–1 lead in the second period as the team scored three goals first, with 12:53 left in the second, sophomore forward JC Pustai, who was assisted on the goal by Tommy Moores and Charlie McBride.

Luke Mack scored with 5:20 remaining in the second period, assisted by Trey Wieland and Krahe.

Then Kenston scored the final goal of the second period when Gavin Rowell found the back of the net with 1:50 remaining. He was assisted in the goal by Krahe.

The Bombers scored early in the third period to take a 5-1 lead on Rowell's second goal with 12:57 remaining.

Rowell was assisted in the goal by Krahe and McBride.

Solon tied it at 5-3 with 5:37 left in the game after scoring two goals in the third period.

However, Krahe took over the game for the Bombers when he scored two shorthanded goals on the Comets' power play, making the final score 7–3.

Krahe said the team was very motivated and energized after freshman goalkeeper Nick Svoboda stopped the Comets' penalty shot attempt.

After the penalty shot was stopped, we were all on fire, Krahe said. We managed to get the momentum back to us, and it really helped us a lot, and we had to push it a few times at the end.

Coach Moores was amazed by Krahe's two shorthanded goals, saying: In my experience with hockey, probably one of the biggest changes I think I've seen anyone make.

He (Troy) is an incredible leader. Much of our success depends on His shoulders, and He pulls us all up. When he shows that kind of determination, he's hard to stop.

For the match, Krahe led the Bombers with a hat trick (3 goals), while Rowell added two goals and Mack and Pustai one each.

Leading the Bombers in assists for the game were McBride (4 assists), Krahe (3), Mack (1), Moores (1) and Wieland (1).

With the win, Bombers Hockey moved to 30-2-3 on the season.

The Bombers were next scheduled to play at Kent State on February 20 in the second round of the OHSAA Kent District playoffs against the Walsh Jesuit Warriors.