Karnataka cricketer Hoysala dies at the age of 34 due to cardiac arrest | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: The Aegis South Zone Tournament who was held in Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K, 34 years old, tragically died due to cardiac arrest.

The tournament, which saw stiff competition between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, took a somber turn with the untimely death of the talented player.

The incident happened at the RSI premises in Bengaluru on Thursday. Hoysala, who represented Karnataka in the age group tournaments, collapsed on the field while attending the post-match meeting. Emergency treatment was immediately carried out by doctors on site, but unfortunately Hoysala did not respond to the efforts.

He was then rushed by ambulance to Bowring Hospital for further treatment. Tragically, doctors at the hospital declared him already deceased. The news of Hoysala's sudden demise has cast great sadness on the cricket community, with players, fans and officials mourning the loss of the talented cricketer.

Dinesh Gundu Rao Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, expressed his condolences on social media and said, “Saddened to hear about the sudden death of Karnataka's rising cricketer, fast bowler K. Hoysala, during the Aegis South Zone Tournament. My sincere condolences “Go to his family and friends in this hour of sorrow. Recent incidents of young people succumbing to cardiac arrest underline the importance of health awareness and the need for us to be vigilant about heart health.”

Hoysala K, a fast bowler, had previously played for Bellary Tuskers and Shivamogga Lion in the Karnataka Premier League , in which he showcased his talent in the state cricket circuit. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of the cricketing community.

In the match against Tamil Nadu, Hoysala played a crucial role in Karnataka's win. Scoring thirteen runs off thirteen balls and taking a wicket by dismissing Tamil Nadu's opener, P. Parveen Kumar, he contributed significantly to the team's success in a nail-biting finish. Karnataka managed to secure victory by just one run, defending a target of 173 runs against Tamil Nadu's total of 171.

