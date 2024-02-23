247Sports Analyst shares a lofty ideal for potential Michigan football starting QB





It's been a while since Clint Brewster covered Michigan football directly for 247Sports, but the analyst and former Minnesota and Tennessee Tech quarterback is still plugged in. Brewster covered the Wolverines remotely for a few seasons until 2015 for what was then called Wolverine247 and is now a national analyst for 247Sports. And in one of his conversations, he hears big things about one of the contenders for starting QB in 2024. That quarterback is Alex Orji, who played in six games last year and didn't attempt a pass. Instead, he ran 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown at 5.73 yards per carry and fifth overall on the team in 2023. In his college career, Orji has thrown just one pass, which he completed for five yards. Still, the soon-to-be junior has impressed someone in Ann Arbor so much that they told Brewster that Orji will be just like Alabama standout Jalen Milroe, but might be better at throwing the ball. Well, of course. As many commentators noted, Joe Milton often received Cam Newton comparisons, but many of them came from outside the program including Urban Meyer and Matt Leinart. Orji emulated Milroe in preparation for the Rose Bowl, so Michigan got to see him play a bit with that style of ball. Of course, he'll have to win the starting job to get into that position, no easy task with Jack Tuttle returning for a seventh year, and Jayden Denegal will likely challenge him this offseason as well. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

