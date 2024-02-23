Men's tennis heading to OLLU, #18 Baylor





SAN ANTONIO The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis team continues its road match series this weekend with a pair of matches in central Texas. The Vaqueros (3-10) face Our Lady of the Lake (5-9) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Blossom Tennis Center. UTRGV is 2-0 against the OLLU Saints and has yet to give up a point in the series, winning 5-0 in 2016 and 7-0 when these teams last met in 2021. UTRGV will then take on the #18 Baylor Bears (10-1) at the Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Vaqueros are 14-15 all-time against Baylor in a streak dating back to 1960. Their last win against the Bears was in 1993. When these teams faced off in 2023, then-No. 47 Baylor picked up a 4-0 victory in Waco. The Vaqueros have hit a rough patch in February and will look to end a six-game losing streak, with all of those games being played away from their home field as part of a nine-game road streak. They tested themselves against some of the top programs in Texas and the country, and those challenges led to valuable lessons for the young squad. Baylor will be the third team UTRGV faces this season, currently ranked in the top 75 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, after facing Oklahoma State (23) and SMU (50) early in the season. Support UTRGV Men's Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

