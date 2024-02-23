



PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania's track and field programs head to the Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships this weekend, competing on the Harvard campus Saturday and Sunday. IVY LEAGUE INDOOR ZEPTAGONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday-Sunday February 24-25 | 11am

Gordon Indoor track | Cambridge, Mass.

Schedule of events|Watch (ESPN+)|Live results|Tickets|Central Championship About Ivy Indoor Heptagonal Championships Indoor Heps has taken place since 1948 on the men's side and 1981 on the women's side. It is the first time the event has been held at Harvard since 2019, a year in which the women claimed the team title with 135 points and the men finished second with 111 points. It was part of three straight years for the women to win indoor titles, claiming them in 2018 with 137 points and in 2020 with 133 points. About Gordon Indoor track The subject of numerous television programs and magazine articles, the Albert H. Gordon Track features a six-lane oval and an adjacent 80-meter sprint straight. Within the track there are two long and triple jumps, a pole vault track and several high jump platforms. Adjacent to the oval are two throwing circles and a weightlifting cage. Special equipment makes hammer, discus and javelin exercises possible indoors.

The track itself, designed according to the principles of biomechanics, is extremely suitable for both training and competition. The resilient “tuned” surface has not only reduced the number of injuries, but has also enabled many world-class performances. For example, at the 1987 IC4A Championships, two collegiate and eight meet records were set. In that competition alone, 35 competitors qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Regarded as one of the best facilities in the region, the Gordon circuit plays host to numerous races each season, and in recent years has been the venue of the Heptagonal Championships as well as the ECAC and IC4A Championships. All-time markers The Quakers still hold two Ivy League indoor championships and records this year. Bronwyn Patterson set the Ivy League record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.54 at last year's event, while Nia Akins did the same in the 1,000 meters at the 2019 event with a time of 2:43.92. Akins continued her success on indoor track and still held the all-time Ivy League record in the 800 meters since her 2020 finish, with a time of 2:00.71. Penn's last time out The two programs split for their final weekend before Ivy Heps, with a handful of female sprinters traveling to Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invitational while the rest of the team headed to Liberty for the Darius Dixon Memorial. Another five program records fell between the two meets, while Singapore's national score in the high jump was reset once again. In South Carolina, sophomore Moforehan Abinusawa rewrote the record in the 60 meter hurdles on Friday evening during the semi-finals of the event. She clocked a time of 7.28 in ninth place. On Saturday the 4x400m relay team of Christiana Nwachuku , Jocelyn German , Isabella Whittaker And Aliya Garozzo turned in a third-place performance of 3:29.86, setting a new bar in both program and Ivy League history. Saturday in Freedom, Ryan Matulonis started the day in the 500 meters, set the schedule and set a record with a winning time of 1:01.90. He was followed on the trail by Shane Gardner in the 60m hurdles final, taking second place with a time of 7.85, rewriting last season's program record. On the infield, James Rhodes And Scott Toney competed for first place in the pole vault. Rhoads secured the win with a distance of 5.58 meters (18-3.5), setting the bar in program history. Kampton Kam capped off a successful weekend in the high jump, taking victory with a height of 2.20m (7-2.5) to reset Singapore's national indoor record while equaling the meet record. Quaker Top-5 seeding for indoor championships Women's 60m:

Women's 200m:

400m ladies:

500m men:

Women's 500m:

800m men:

800m ladies:

Men's 3,000 meters:

3,000 meters women:

5,000 meters women:

Men's 60m hurdles:

Women's 60m hurdles:

Men's 4x400m relay: 3. Nicholson, Jackson, Newash-Campbell, Matulonis, 3:12.18

Women's 4x400m relay: 1. Nwachuku, German, Whittaker, Garozzo, 3:29.86

Men's high jump:

Women's high jump:

Men's pole vault:

Women's triple jump:

Men's weight throw:

Pentathlon Women: #The chase

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/2/23/t-f-programs-ready-for-ivy-indoor-heptagonal-championships-at-harvard.aspx

