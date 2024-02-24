EA Sports 'College Football 25': Follow CFB stars who will play in the game





They literally play along in the game. EA Sports announced Thursday that not only will all 134 FBS schools be featured in the company's highly anticipated “College Football 25” game, but that players' names and likenesses will also be used. It marks the first time the famed game developer has returned to college football after an 11-year hiatus, which was largely caused by athletes' inability to be compensated for their likeness in games. Thanks to current NIL (name, image and likeness) rules, “College Football 25” will mark the first time college athletes have been compensated for the use of their name and likeness in a video game. [Related: Players can begin opting in to EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25’] Athletes will reportedly receive a base compensation of $600 and free entry to the game, a deal offered to 85 players at all 134 schools. But those players also have options to earn even more NIL compensation through partnerships with EA Sports to promote the game. It didn't take long after Thursday morning's announcement for several top footballers to announce that, in line with EA Sports' old slogan, they are indeed in the game. Here is a list of some of the top college football stars who will be “in the game” this summer. We'll be adding to this list as more major players announce themselves, so be sure to check back for the latest updates! Texas QB Quinn Ewers Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter Michigan D.B Will Johnson Michigan RB Donovan Edwards State of Ohio CB Denzel Burke State of Ohio RB Quinshon Judkins Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Penn State RB Nick Singleton Georgia QB Carson Beck Be madam QB Jaxson Dart Alabama D.B Malachi Moore Others: Stay tuned for updates! [Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.] Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

