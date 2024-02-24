Can Indian table tennis teams still qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics?





India failed to secure direct qualification. India's hopes of securing team quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships took a hit after both the men's and women's teams withdrew from the round of 16 of the competition. But all is not lost. The championships offered players the opportunity to earn individual ranking points, as well as direct qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for teams that reached the quarterfinals. The Indian teams had a spectacular run towards the pre-quarters. However, they faced a tough challenge in the pre-quarter-finals as both teams lost to higher-ranked opponents. The men's team, led by veteran Sharath Kamal, was eliminated 3-0 by hosts Korea in stage 16. The women's team, led by star player Manika Batra, who had medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, put up a brave fight against Chinese Taipei but lost 1-3. Despite the losses, the Indian teams are one of the favorites to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the world rankings. The official confirmation will be announced on March 4, but according to calculations both teams have made it to the Olympic Games in Paris. Trending Indian Sports Equipment How can Indian table tennis teams still qualify for the Paris Olympics? India's hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in table tennis are still alive despite defeat in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan. The top 16 teams qualify for the Olympic Games in team events. India can secure one of the three remaining spots in the men's team events and one of the four in the women's team events via the ranking route, as the highest-ranked NOC (not already qualified) in the March 2024 World Team Ranking will earn a team. quota place. According to the February 2024 World Team Ranking, India is currently ranked 15th in the men's team event and 17th in the women's team event. With Indian women set to start earning points, this puts them in an advantageous position, with some teams above them already booking their tickets to Paris, either through the continental quota or as hosts. For example, China, Germany and France are among the women's teams that have qualified, while China and France are among the men's teams that have qualified. India's chances of qualification also improved as they reached the round of 16 in Busan, where they faced tough opponents such as Chinese Taipei and Korea. This gave them valuable points and experience, which could come in handy in the coming tournaments. India also benefited from the early exit of some of their rivals such as Kazakhstan and England who failed to reach the pre-quarter-finals in Busan. Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

