Xavier University Athletics





CINCINNATI – Xavier women's tennis is ready for a pair of home matches, with Cincinnati at Eastern Hills on Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. The Musketeers then return to Cornell on Saturday, February 24, ready for a 3:00 PM start at Eastern Hills. – Xavier women's tennis is ready for a pair of home matches, with Cincinnati at Eastern Hills on Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. The Musketeers then return to Cornell on Saturday, February 24, ready for a 3:00 PM start at Eastern Hills. The Musketeers are 6-3 on the season after splitting games with EKU and Michigan State last weekend. OPPONENT INFO – Cincinnati Cincinnati enters the game 5-1 with wins over Chicago State, Southern Indiana, Western Illinois, Duquesne and Eastern Illinois, with the loan setback coming against Miami (Ohio).

The Bearcats went 8-14 overall with an 0-4 record in AAC play. UC lost 4-0 to Memphis in the first round of the AAC Championships.

Xavier earned a 4-3 win in last season's match and enters the spring on a four-game win streak. OPPONENT INFO – Cornell Cornell is 3-6 this season with wins over Fordham, Niagara and Marist.

The Big Red went 5-16 overall and 1-6 in Ivy League play last season.

Xavier earned a 5-2 victory in the last game between the two programs in 2019. UPCOMING SCHEDULE Next weekend, Xavier heads to Cleveland to take on Cleveland State on Saturday, March 2, with a 1 p.m. start. FINAL TIMEOUT Xavier women's tennis fell 5-2 to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, ending a five-match win streak and moving the Musketeers to 6-3 on the season.

In doubles, MSU made the first decision, topping Abby Nugent And Ellie Brotherton 6-1. Anna Roggenburk And Imani Graham combined to capture court No. 1, 6-3, and Emily Flowers And Sofia Mazzucato earned a 7-5 victory on court No. 3 to take the point.

And 6-1. And combined to capture court No. 1, 6-3, and And earned a 7-5 victory on court No. 3 to take the point. Xavier took a 2-0 lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win Sofia Mazzucato on court No. 5. A 6-2, 7-5 MSU victory on court No. 2 against Anna Roggenburk and a 6-4, 6-3 win against Abigail Siminski on field no. 4 the Spartans even drew 2-2.

on court No. 5. A 6-2, 7-5 MSU victory on court No. 2 against and a 6-4, 6-3 win against on field no. 4 the Spartans even drew 2-2. The Spartans took the 3-2 lead after a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Emily Flowers on court No. 6, and went on to win the match at 4-2 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Abby Nugent on track no. 3.

on court No. 6, and went on to win the match at 4-2 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over on track no. 3. MSU made the final decision, a 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 win on court No. 1 against Imani Graham to make the final score 5-2. THE MOSKETERS Xavier returns six from last year's squad that brought home the program's third consecutive and fourth overall BIG EAST Championship and earned Xavier's fourth appearance at the NCAA Championships.

The 2022-2023 Musketeers finished the season 14-8 overall with a 6-0 record against BIG EAST opponents.

Xavier's returnees include 2023BIG EAST Player of the Year, Imani Graham and BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Abby Nugent .

and BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, . Anna Roggenburk , Bless Nwaozuzu , Emily Flowers And Abigail Siminski also return for the Musketeers.

, , And also return for the Musketeers. Xavier added a few freshmen, Ellie Brotherton And Sofia Mazzucato.

And The Musketeers also added Elisabeth Pendergast a transfer from Cincinnati who joined the program in the 2024 spring semester.

