Alabama Football hires Courtney Morgan as Crimson Tides general manager





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. University of Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer announced Friday the official appointment of Courtney Morgan as general manager of the Crimson Tide. Morgan, who spent the past two seasons with DeBoer as director of player personnel and general manager at Washington, was the coach's first hire at Alabama. “Coutney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said. “He has great relationships across the country and is a key part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and through the transfer portal. Courtney is a key pillar in what we are trying to achieve in Alabama, and so am I.” very excited to be able to bring it to Tuscaloosa.” Morgan will be charged with managing the Crimson Tide roster and overseeing and directing the day-to-day operations of both the personnel and recruiting departments. He will help organize film evaluations and prospect communications from the head coaches, while also organizing transfer portal evaluations. Morgan is also charged with overseeing internal brand management for Alabama football. “I enjoy working for Coach DeBoer and I look forward to continuing the standard that Alabama football has set,” said Morgan. “Everyone on this staff has the same common goal, and we believe in Coach DeBoer's process of what it takes to win. Confidence and hard work are such an important part of success and I am always willing to put in the work and I fully trust Coach DeBoer's approach to building a program.” Morgan helped Washington secure a top-30 recruiting class in 2023 while assisting in the addition of key pieces of the 2022 and 2023 UW teams through the transfer portal. Morgan spent the 2021 season at the same position with the Wolverines, playing offense from 1999-2003 and helping the team to a berth in the 2021 College Football Playoffs. He also previously worked in the same capacity under DeBoer at Fresno State and at San Jose State in 2019. He also served as director of player development at UCLA in 2013 and 2014 before spending several years in the sports business world before returning to college. football. At Fresno State, he was named the No. 3 recruiter in the Mountain West Conference for the class of the 2021 cycle by 247Sports. Morgan's experience in the sport is diverse and impressive. After his time at UCLA, Morgan co-founded Pure Influence Group, where he connected professional athletes, companies and entertainers with opportunities to increase brand awareness, community impact and revenue. Before founding his company, Morgan spent two years as Director of Client Development at Vanguard Sports Group, where he oversaw contract negotiations, marketing, public relations, endorsements, social media consulting, brand strategy, philanthropy and management. Morgan was a three-year letterman at Michigan, playing in 28 games and starting 11 in his five seasons. He played all five offensive line positions and was a member of two Big Ten championship teams (2000 and 2003). Morgan received his degree in sports management and communications from Michigan in 2003. Although the relevant members of the Board of Directors have been informed of the proposed terms of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by the Board of Directors. Get the latest information about the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on X and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletics news can also be found at UA_Athletics on X and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

