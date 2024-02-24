BeachBows completes pool play in Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic





HONOLULU Ninth-ranked University of Hawai'i beach volleyball closed out round-robin action in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Friday with a pair of losses at Queen's Beach. The Rainbow Wahine lost 4-1 to No. 7 Stanford before falling 5-0 to top-ranked USC. The day started with a competitive match between Stanford and UH. The Cardinal was fresh off a 3-2 loss to top-ranked USC on opening day. But the BeachBows got off to a fast start, winning the first set on three of the five courts. The Cardinal recovered and eventually won two of those three courts in three sets to swing the match. One of those wins came on court No. 2, where Taylor Wilson and Ruby Sorra spoiled the two-time All-American's debut pairing. Kaylee Glagau and freshmen Julia Thelle with an 18-21, 21-9, 15-6 decision. UH conceded its only point at the top of the lineup Jaime Santer And Alana Embry defeated Brooke Rockwell and Xolani Hodel 21-16, 14-21, 15-10. In UH's second game of the day, the 'Bows were swept twice by defending NCAA champion USC. With several players sidelined, UH released a retooled lineup that ultimately failed to keep up with the Women of Troy. In just the second meeting in the past four years between the teams, the BeachBows fell in straight sets on all five courts. The closest match was on Court 4, where Madison White and Gabby Walker stopped by Anna Maidment And Sydney Miller 21-18, 21-18. UH (0-4) now faces UCLA (1-3) to open the championship tournament Saturday at 9 a.m. The winner of that match advances to the 10:15 a.m. semifinals to play Stanford, which went perfectly 4-0 in round-robin play. USC (3-1) and LMU (2-2) will face off in the other semifinal, with the tournament concluding with the final at 12:45 p.m. Stanford 4, Hawaii 1

1. Santer/Embry (UH) def. Rockwell/Hodel (STAN) 21-16, 14-21, 15-10

2. Wilson/Sorra (STAN) def. Glagau/Thelle (UH) 18-21, 21-9, 15-6

3. Chloe Hoffman/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Julia Laurens / Anna Maidment (UH) 21-19, 21-18

4. Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. Riley Wagoner / Sydney Amiatu (UH) 19-21, 21-14, 19-17

5. Maya Harvey/Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Amirah Ali / Pani Napoleon (UH) 21-17, 21-19

Order of finishing: 5,2,3*,1,4 USC 5 Hawaii' 0

1. Megan Kraft/Laynie Maple (USC) def. Santer/Embry (UH) 21-19, 21-14

2. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Glagau/ Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-10, 21-16

3. Grace Seits/Maddy Crease (USC) final. Wagoner/Amiatu (UH) 21-14, 21-12

4. White/Walker (USC) final. Maid/Miller (UH) 21-18, 21-18

5. Olivia Bakos/Ainsley Radell (USC) def. Sara Burton /Napoleon (UH) 21-14, 21-15

Order of finishing: 2,4,3*, 5, 1 Friday results

Stanford 4, UH1

USC 4, LMU 1

Stanford3, UCLA2

USC 5, Hawaii 0

LMU 3, UCLA 2 Saturday's programme

Quarterfinals: UH vs. UCLA, 9am

Semifinal No. 1: Winner Stanford vs. UH/UCLA, 10:15 am

Semifinal #2: USC vs LMU, 11:30 am

Championship match, 12:45 p.m #HawaiiBVB

