Australia bat first and make three changes for Second T20I

Steve Smith has the chance to demand selection in Australia's first-choice T20 team, with the star batsman set to open for the second match of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series at Eden Park in the absence of David Warner.

Smith will immediately have his work cut out for him against Trent Boult, the left-arm swing king who is back to strengthen a New Zealand team that will bowl first at the pocket-sized Auckland venue after captain Mitchell Santner won the toss.

Along with Smith, Matthew Wade and Nathan Ellis have returned to the visitors' line-up, while Warner, Mitchell Starc and Matthew Short were all out as the Aussies assessed their options for this year's World Cup.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Sears Australia XI: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

The Kiwis, who have also made three changes to their squad, are aiming to level the series after Tim David secured a last-ball win in the series opener in Wellington on Wednesday.

The hosts have suffered a blow as Rachin Ravindra dropped out with a knee injury, a concern ahead of the start of next week's two-Test campaign.

Tim Southee has been rested with that series in mind, with paceman Ben Sears replacing leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as Boult returns for his first T20 International since November 22.

Australia have signaled their intention to rotate their squad during the three-game T20 campaign ahead of the Tests in Wellington and Christchurch. The final T20I will also be played at Eden Park on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc has been rotated for the second T20I in Auckland // Getty

Smith faces an uphill battle to crack Australia's best T20 team as he is now seen as a top-order option rather than a middle-order option.

Warner, Travis Head and captain Mitch Marsh appear ahead of him in the pecking order.

“But he's definitely in the thoughts,” coach Andrew McDonald said this week.

“We will probably play him in a slightly different role to what we have seen in previous World Cups in T20 cricket.

“He has moved to the top of the rankings lately, so if he starts high there is still competition for places.”

Tim-possible! David's last ball heroic ice cream series opener

Wade will take back Josh Inglis' wicket gloves after arriving late across the ditch due to the arrival of his and wife Julia's third child earlier this week.

But Inglis remains in the XI in place of Short, underlining that Australia see the West Australian as a legitimate option to play alongside Wade in the same side.

Ellis will also have his work cut out for him as a death-bowling specialist at the Auckland venue, which is mainly used for rugby.

The straight boundaries are so short that international cricket would not be allowed to take place if their use for top-flight matches did not predate the ICC minimum ground size regulations.

This match marks Ellis' 21st for Australia, only one of which has come in his home country, and he was forced to miss the Dettol T20Is against the West Indies due to a freak rib injury.

Ellis landed awkwardly on a ball during the KFC BBL while playing for Hobart Hurricanes, whom he captained for the first time last season.

Ellis brushes off a tricky landing to deliver for 'Canes'

“I was dying to miss that West Indies series,” Ellis said after arriving in New Zealand.

“For me, now is the time to get started and put my name forward for the World Cup. There is not much cricket outside IPL (before) the World Cup after this series.”

Qantas tour of New Zealand

February 21st: First T20: Australia wins by six wickets and 0 balls to spare

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.