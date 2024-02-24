Jackets Top Boston College, 5-2 Tennis Georgia Tech Women's Yellow Jackets





WEYMOUTH, Mass. In the opening match of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Tech women's tennis earned a 5-2 victory over Boston College on Friday afternoon at the Weymouth Tennis Center. The win moved Tech to 5-4 overall and 1-0 in ACC play. Double

Carol Lee And Kate Sharabura made quick work of Marice Aguiar and Tola Glowacka on court one to open the doubles play. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 6-0 in less than 30 minutes, giving Georgia Tech an early lead in doubles play. After Boston College won court two in a battle 6-4, Kylie Bilchev And Alejandra Cruz took the doubles point on court three. Facing Nada Dimovska and Natalie Eordekian, the Jackets had an early 3-2 lead before the Eagles settled back to a 4-4 tie. Bilchev and Cruz won the next two games to seal the match 6-4 and take the early 1-0 lead for Georgia Tech. Singles

Georgia Tech needed three of its first four singles matches to clinch the ACC opener on the road. While competing on court three, Cruz previously rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Glowacka Scarlett Nicholson muted Techs lead. On court five, Nicholson took the first set against Stephanie Sanchez 6-2. The Jacket rode out with a 3-0 lead in the second set and sealed the victory, 6-0, 6-3, giving Tech a 3-0 match lead. Boston College got on the scoreboard with a win on court one, but the rally was short-lived as Sharabura won the match from court six. Facing Seren Agar, Sharabura took the first set, 6–2, and carried the momentum into the second set, sealing the victory, 6–2, 6–4, to create a 4–1 lead over Georgia Tech. The game ended with Tech and Boston College split the final two games. On field four, Mahak Jain earned a three-set victory over Muskan Mahajain, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. But the Eagles won the final match on court two when Natalie Eordekian defeated Bilchev 6-1, 6-7, 1-0. Georgia Tech continues this road swing on Sunday at Syracuse. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Drumlins Country Club. RESULTS

Double

1. No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Marice Aguiar/Tola Glowacka (BC) 6-0

2. Seren Agar/Stephanie Sanchez (BC) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Given Roach (GT) 6-4

3. Kylie Bilchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Nada Dimovska/Natalie Eordekian (BC) 6-4*

Order of finishing: 1,2,3*

*Riveted Singles

1. Marice Aguiar (BC) def. When. 39 Carol Lee (GT) 6-2, 6-4

2. Natalie Eordekian (BC) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-1, 6-7, 1-0

3. Alexandra Cruz (GT) def. Tola Glowacka (BC) 6-0, 6-2

4. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

5. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Stephanie Sánchez (BC) 6-2, 6-3

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Seren Agar (BC) 6-2, 6-4*

Order of finishing: 3,5,1,6*,4,2

