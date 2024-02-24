WORCESTERSHIRE COUNTY CRICKET CLUB ANNOUNCES LOCATION CHANGE FOR THE EARLY SEASON





Worcestershire County Cricket Club has announced a change of venue for the first two home matches of the 2024 season. The matches will now be hosted at Kidderminster Cricket Club, a decision following recent adverse weather conditions affecting New Road. The matches involved include the County Championship match against Durham, starting on April 19, followed by the match against Somerset, starting on April 26. This move to Kidderminster, the club's official ground, will ensure matches can go ahead and provide a seamless start to the 2024 cricket calendar. Central Sparks' match against Sunrisers on Wednesday, May 1 has also been moved to Kidderminster. Expressing his views on the change of venue, Ashley Giles, CEO of Worcestershire, said: “Despite experiencing four floods since the end of the 2023 season, we remained very confident in our ability to deliver this season New Road to start. However, the occurrence of a fifth flood this week necessitated the decision to move our first home games to Kidderminster. This decision, however difficult, underlines our commitment to ensuring the season runs smoothly, prioritizing the experience of our supporters and players.” The Club is currently finalizing ticket details and logistical arrangements for the rescheduled matches. Members and supporters are assured that all information will be released promptly, ensuring a smooth transition and an enjoyable experience at Kidderminster Cricket Club. Worcestershire would like to extend its thanks to the staff and management of Kidderminster Cricket Club for their cooperation and support in facilitating this venue change. The Club would also like to thank its supporters for their understanding and continued support during this period. Further updates will be communicated through the Club's official channels.

