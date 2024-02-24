Tennessee has been granted a temporary injunction by a federal judge as the NCAA loses its ability to enforce the NIL policy





NCAA rules banning the use of NIL compensation in recruiting suffered a blow in federal court Friday when a U.S. district judge issued a temporary injunction in a lawsuit arising from NCAA violations investigation in Tennessee. The order prevents the NCAA from enforcing rules regarding negotiations with third parties for NIL compensation until a final decision is made in the case. Attorneys general from Tennessee and Virginia sued the NCAA on antitrust grounds on Jan. 31, amid news that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for multiple alleged Level I violations. The NCAA's case against Tennessee in football revolves around quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who signed a NIL deal believed to be around $8 million. “The court's grant of a preliminary injunction against the NCAA's illegal NIL recruiting ban ensures that the rights of student-athletes will be protected for the duration of this case, but the larger battle continues,” said Attorney General of Tennessee, Jonathan Skrmetti. “We will litigate this case to the fullest extent possible to ensure that the NCAA's monopoly cannot continue to harm Tennessee student-athletes. The NCAA is not above the law, and the law is on our side.” In the lawsuit, the attorneys general alleged that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by denying athletes the opportunity to earn full compensation for their name, images and likeness. “The NCAA's ban likely violates federal antitrust law and harms student-athletes,” U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker said in the decision handed down Friday. NCAA athletes have been allowed to earn NIL compensation since July 2021, but within certain parameters. For example, schools may not directly recruit players (high school prospects or transfer portal newcomers) using NIL opportunities. Friday's ruling changes that for now and is just the latest example of the NCAA's court battles. A U.S. District Court judge in West Virginia ruled in December against the NCAA's transfer restrictions, which have resulted in scores of second-time transfers across the country immediately becoming eligible to play basketball. NCAA President Charlie Baker has since indicated that the organization will not push for transfer restrictions in the future; However, the NCAA's position on the lawsuit filed by Tennessee and Virginia has been somewhat colder so far. “Upending the rules overwhelmingly supported by member schools will exacerbate an already chaotic collegiate environment, further reducing protections for student-athletes from exploitation,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The NCAA fully supports student-athletes monetizing their name, image and likeness and is making changes to provide more benefits to student-athletes, but an endless patchwork of state laws and court opinions makes it clear that cooperation with Congress is necessary is to provide stability for the future of all college athletes.”

