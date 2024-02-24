State Girls Hockey: Warroad advances to another Class A title game after semifinal win over top seed Holy Angels





Hopes for a three-peat are alive and well for the Warroad girls hockey team. The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the Class A field, took another step toward a potential third consecutive state championship with a riveting 3-2 victory over top-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Xcel Energy Center. ***Click the video box above to watch highlights*** The Warriors (21-8-0), four-time state champions and five-time runners-up, face tournament rookie Dodge County in the Class A title game Saturday at 4 p.m. In the first period, Warroad held a 19-7 advantage in shots, but was unable to break a scoreless tie until the final seconds of the period when Kaiya Sandy scored at 16:44 with an assist from Maddie Skogman. The Warriors started the game with a shot from the point, followed by a scramble for the net that ended when Sandy converted the goal on a rebound. This was Sandy's second goal of the tournament. Holy Angels tied the game at 7:11 of the second period with an even-strength goal from Isabelle LaMere with a solo assist from Emilie Anderson. This was LaMere's fourth goal of the state tournament. The Warriors regained the lead late in the second period with a goal at 3:44 from Jaylie French, including assists from Kaylee Kalbrener and Reagan Haley. In the third period, the Stars tied the score at 2-2 at 6:42 with a goal from Maysn Mullen. The assist came from Harper Poehling, who delivered a perfect centering pass to Mullen from the boards on the right side of the net. Warroad regained the lead 31 seconds later with Taylor Reese's second goal of the tournament at 7:13. Reese converted a rebound off the backboard on a shot initially taken by teammate Vivienne Marcowka, who was credited with the single assist. In the final minute of the game, Holy Angels pulled its goalkeeper, but the Warriors were able to compensate for the extra attacker and hold on for the 3-2 victory. Warroad led the game in shots at 38-26, with both teams going 0-of-2 on the power play. Payton Rolli was Warroads' record goalkeeper with 26 saves, while Zoe Rimstad had 35 saves for Holy Angels. For related stories: Girls State Hockey Tournament High School Sports

