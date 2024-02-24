World table tennis team: China, Japan host women's final | Sport

Sun Yingsha of China serves the ball to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semi-final between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

BUSAN – China and Japan will face each other in the women's team final for the fifth consecutive time at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, following their victories in the semi-finals on Friday. China defeated France and Japan triumphed over Hong Kong and China, both with 3-0 victories.

In the opening match, Chinese Prime Minister Sun Yingsha broke a 5-all tie with a run of six points to take the lead 11-5 against 19-year-old Prithika Pavade. 33rd-ranked Pavade fought back to save four game points, closing the gap to 8-10, but Sun regained her composure to take the second game at 11-8 with a decisive forehand.

Prithika Pavade of France returns the ball to Sun Yingsha of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA )

Pavade showed her skills in rallies, returning from 3-6 to a 9-8 lead and even gaining a game point at 11-10. But two late service errors cost the French prodigy's chance to stay in contention as Sun took back-to-back points after a 12-point draw to emerge victorious.

Chen Meng then extended China's lead by beating top French player Yuan Jianan 3-1.

Chen Meng of China returns the ball to Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

After winning the first game 11–6, Chen made a comeback from 4–9 down in the second game with a three-point streak, but 20th seed Yuan regained her composure after a timeout to win 12– 10, tying the score. for the two players.

Yuan Jia Nan of France returns the ball to Chen Meng of China during the women's team semi-final match between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

Chen overcame Yuan's challenge in the third game with an 11-8 victory and sealed her victory with an 11-4 win in the fourth game.

World number 2 Wang Yidi won 11-5 in her first match against 18-year-old Charlotte Lutz, but the French teenager made her response in the second, coming back from 8-10 down to take the lead 11-10, before Wang managed to get through the pinch-and-tuck game 16-14.

Wang refused to allow the fierce battle to take place again, propelling China to the final with her 11-2 victory in the third game.

Looking ahead to Saturday's final, Chen said: “I hope we can show China's greatest strength.”

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves during the match against Hana Arapovic of Croatia during the round of 16 women's team match between Japan and Croatia during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA )

Later on Friday, Doo Hoi Kem won the first two matches 11-7, 11-9, but 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto recovered strongly to win 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, putting Japan ahead .

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong celebrates as he battles Katarzyna Wegrzyn of Poland during the women's team round of 16 match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

World number 5 Hina Hayata added to Japan's lead by beating Zhu Chengzhu 14-12, 11-3, 11-7.

Miu Hirano secured Japan's place in the final after sailing past Lee Ho Ching 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 in the third set.

Hayata Hina of Japan returns the ball to Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's team quarterfinal match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 22, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

In the men's game, Lim Jong-hoon took two wins as hosts South Korea defeated Denmark 3-1 and will challenge reigning champions China in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“Of course China is No. 1 in the world. But it is our home, so I think we should enjoy the match and take advantage of our home match,” said South Korean rower Jang Woo-jin.

Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea serves the ball to Jonathan Groth of Denmark during the men's team quarterfinal match between South Korea and Denmark during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO/XINHUA)

Also on Friday, Chinese Taipei upset Germany in straight sets, with France next in the semifinals.

Veteran Chuang Chih-yuan started Chinese Taipei's quest for a place in the semi-finals as the 42-year-old went the full distance to stun 10th-placed pin holder Qiu Dang.

In their quick exchanges, which repeatedly drew roars from the crowd at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Lin Yun-ju and Dimitrij Ovtcharov went neck-and-neck to an 8-all tie, before the German paddler steadied at crucial points. for an 11-9 win in the first game.

Qiu Dang of Germany returns the ball to Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei during the men's team quarterfinal match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 23, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

Their see-saw battle stretched into the second game, where Ovtcharov broke open an 8-all tie with three unanswered points to extend his lead to two games.

But a tenacious Lin staged a comeback from there, emerging victorious 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 to bring the exciting match to an end.

19-year-old Kao Cheng-jui came from one game down to beat Patrick Franziska as Chinese Taipei eliminated the silver medalists from the previous two championships for the first medal since 2014.

“We didn't think we could win. Germany is a very strong team and we are very happy that we can win the match,” said eighth-ranked Lin.