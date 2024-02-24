No. 4 Women's tennis finished at No. 3 Stanford, 4-3

Stanford, California. No. 4 Texas Women's Tennis (7-3) was defeated by No. 3 Stanford (9-1), 4-3, Friday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Stanford, California.

The overall match went deep into the third set of the final singles match before the Cardinal could prevail. After Texas secured the doubles point and senior No. 36 Angel Rapolu came first in the singles with her win at No. 3 for a 2-0 lead, Stanford took singles matches at Nos. 5, 2 and 1 for a 3-2 lead. Sophomore #103 Vivian Ovrootsky tied the overall game with a win at No. 6 before the Cardinal earned the final win at No. 4.

In doubles, the No. 11 junior pair Sabina Zeynalova and oldest Taisiya Pachkaleva gave Texas its first win of the day at No. 1 when they defeated No. 46 duo Angelica Blake and Alexis Blokhina 6-1. Texas opened with consecutive two-point wins before intermission and intermission to take a 2-0 lead before extending the lead to 4-0. Stanford managed to break to get one game back on a break, but Texas then closed out the game and took the 6-1 victory.

Rapolu and graduate at number 2 Sasnouskaya asked fell to No. 41 Connie Ma and Alexandra Yepifanova, 6-2. Stanford opened with a break and a break to take a 2-0 lead, which they held until 4-2 when they earned a two-point break for 5-2 and served out the match in the next game.

Minutes later at number 3, Ovrootsky and senior Charlotte Chavatipon defeated Katerine Hui and Valencia Xu 6-2 to take the doubles point for Texas. After Stanford broke to open the game and take a 1-0 lead, Texas answered by going on a 4-0 run. Stanford was able to pull one game back for 4-2, but the Longhorns closed the match with a hold and a break to earn the victory.

In singles, Rapolu efficiently defeated No. 21 Alexandra Yepifanova 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. In the first set, Rapolu held and broke to open things up before Yepifanova broke for 2-1. Rapolu got a two-point break in the next game, which kicked off a 4-0 run to close the first set. The second played out in much the same way, with Rapolu taking a 2-0 lead before Yepifanova made it 2-1. This time Rapolu went on a 3-0 run, but before she could close it out Yepifanova managed a two-point hold for 5-2, but Rapolu served it out in the next game to get the win and give Texas a 2 deliver. -0 overall lead.

At No. 5, Pachkaleva was defeated by Katherine Hui, 7-6 (3), 6-3, with the first set turning into a thriller. After Hui took a 2-0 lead, Pachkaleva went on a 3-0 run. The next few matches remained on serve until Pachkaleva was able to earn another break for a 5-3 lead, but Hui earned a two-point break to stay alive and start a 3-0 run to take a 6-5 to take a lead. At that point, Hui served for the set, but Pachkaleva broke to tie the score, 6–6, and force a tiebreak. In the breaker, Hui made a 6-0 run. Pachkaleva fought back to earn three straight points, but the deficit was too big to overcome and Hui took the first set 7-6 (3). The second set started with a 2-2 draw after a two-point break from Pachkaleva, but Hui made a 3-0 run to make it 5-2. Pachkaleva got one game back, but Hui took the set 6-3 and got Stanford on the board.

Then No. 33 Sasnouskaya fell to No. 12 Connie Ma, 7-5, 6-1, at No. 2. Sasnouskaya pulled off a big two-point victory to make it 5-2 and had the first set within reach . but Ma rallied for a hold, a deuce-point break and a deuce-point hold to cut the score to 5-5. Ma then completed her run with another hold and break to end the first set with a 5-0 run and win it 7-5 on a deuce point. In the second set, Ma's momentum continued. Ma took a 4-0 lead and extended her run to 9-0, and although Sasnouskaya got on the board with a 4-1 lead, Ma closed out the match in the next two games to take the second set, 6-1, and take the win. Ma's victory tied the overall match at 2-2.

Later, No. 1, No. 45 Blake earned Stanford's third straight singles victory by beating No. 22 Zeynalova 6-3, 0-6, 6-4. After going down 1–0, Zeynalova earned a deuce point hold and a deuce point break to take a 2–1 lead before Blake won a deuce point to make it 2–2. After a series of holds gave Blake a 4-3 lead, Blake broke to make it 5-3. In the next game, Blake was able to serve and capitalize for the set: 6-3. The second set was a different story, as Zeynalova shutout Blake 6-0 while only allowing one game to deuce point. Zeynalova's quick victory in the second set forced a third set. Blake jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third and never relinquished it. After Blake's hot start, Zeynalova responded with a hold and a break for 3-2, but that was as close as she could get. After a series of holds, Blake won the third set 6-4, taking the match and giving Stanford a 3-2 lead.

At No. 6, No. 103 Vivian Ovrootsky defeated No. 82 Valencia Xu 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to give Texas their third point. After Xu earned a two-point lead to open the first set at 1-0, Ovrootsky went on a 3-0 run. However, Xu earned a two-point hold, a break and another hold as part of her own 3-0 run to regain the lead, 4-3. After that sequence, Ovrootsky went on her second 3-0 run of the set and won 6-4. In the second set, Ovrootsky managed to take a 3-2 lead before Xu made it 5-3 with a 3-0 run. Ovrootsky got one game back for 5-4, but Xu got a two-point lead in the game after that to win the set 6-4 and force a third set. Ovrootsky got off to a hot start in the third set with a 3-0 run, but Xu responded with a 3-0 run of her own before Ovrootsky held and broke to lead 5-3. Xu got a break back in the next game to make it 5–4, but Ovrootsky broke in the next game to close out the set, winning the set 6–4.

With the match tied at 3-3, it came down to the battle on court No. 4 between No. 125 Chavatipon and No. 70 Blokhina. After Chavatipon took a 1-0 lead, Blokhina responded with a hold and a two-point break for a 2-1 lead. Chavatipon responded with a break and a hold to regain a 3-2 lead before Blokhina went on a 3-0 run for a 5-3 lead. Chavatipon got one game back for 5-4, but Blokhina took the first set 6-4. In the second, Chavatipon jumped out to a 4-0 lead. However, Blokhina rallied with a 4-0 run of her own, including three two-point wins at 4-1, 4-3 and 4-4. After both players held on to make it 5-5, Blokhina broke for 6-5. Chavatipon managed to break back and force a tiebreak in the second set, which she eventually won 7-6 (5). In the decisive third set, Blokhina got off to a 3-0 start, but Chavatipon held her next serve for 3-1. Blokhina got a big deuce point for 4-1 but Chavatipon responded with a hold and a break to close in and make it 4-3 before Blokhina broke on a deuce point to take the lead 5-3 . Chavatipon then came up with a string of consecutive two-point wins to thwart Blokhina's attempts to close out the match and tie the knot at 5-5, but Blokhina held on in the next game and broke to take the third set, 7-5 to take. Stanford the 4-3 victory.

Next up, the Longhorns begin Big 12 Conference play by taking on Oklahoma at the Texas Tennis Center on March 3 in Austin.

#3 Stanford 4, #4 Texas 3

Singles Order of Finish (3,5,2,1,6,4)

1. #45 Angelica Blake (STAN) def. #22 Sabina Zeynalova (TEXAS) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4

2. #12 Connie Ma (STAN) def. #33 Sasnouskaya asked (TEXAS) 7-5, 6-1

3. #36 Angel Rapolu (TEXAS) final #21 Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) 6-1, 6-2

4. #70 Alexis Blokhina (STAN) def. #125 Charlotte Chavatipon (TEXAS) 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5

5. Katherine Hui (STAN) def. Taisiya Pachkaleva (TEXAS) 7-6 (3), 6-3

6. #103 Vivian Ovrootsky (TEXAS) final #82 Valencia Xu (STAN) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4