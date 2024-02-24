Former coach seeking removal of Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association executive director and board members – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS A former coach banned from on-ice activities for a year is leading an effort to fire the executive director of the Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association and the organization's board members.

Scott Foyt, a former UND hockey player, sent an email to some GFYHA members on Saturday, February 17, 2024, outlining his concerns about Executive Director Brad Lucke and the board.

Foyt, who has two children in the youth hockey program, said the email, which included a 61-page PDF, was sent to GFYHA members with contact information. Foyt also created an online petition to gather signatures, seeking support to remove the GFYHA leaders. In addition to Lucke, board members include President Erik Fabian, Jeff Groven, Shaun Endres, Jordan McIntyre, Cassie Scheving, Chuck Jacobi and Jennifer Schulz.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 119 signatures.

According to the petition, Foyt wrote: “The current members of the GFYHA board have failed in their duties and responsibilities. Their actions and decisions have not been in the best interests of the community they serve or the mission they claim to uphold. “

When contacted for this story, Lucke said his organization was willing to provide information but, due to the possibility of a lawsuit, he was advised to “direct all communications through our attorney.”

In an email provided by Foyt, the GFYHA board of directors informed Foyt on December 13, 2023 that he would not be allowed to coach during the 2023-2024 hockey season due to his actions toward Lucke on November 30, 2023.

According to Foyt, it involved the tryout process for a girls' hockey team aged 10 and under, coached by Foyt.

After the GFYHA board of directors made the ban decision, Foyt claimed that a USA Hockey regulation had been violated by not offering a formal hearing. He then contacted the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association about the dispute.

According to an email from Foyt, NDAHA President Matt Stockert concluded that “GFYHA failed to follow the Rule 10 process by hearing from Mr. Foyt after he was told his services were no longer needed for coaching. Based on this finding: and taking into account GFYHA's satisfactory history of dealing with similar cases, the committee recommends that GFYHA be placed on probation. If during this probation period there is another case, similar in comparison, in which it is determined that GFYHA failed to follow the proper procedure has followed, GFYHA will then be prosecuted subject to the sanctions imposed on them by the NDAHA.”

During the NDAHA hearing, the GFYHA board wrote on Jan. 18, according to a copy of the email provided by Foyt, that Foyt's personal attacks and aggressive behavior toward GFYHA staff and board members will not be tolerated. Foyt is not a suitable representative of the association.

Foyt, who spoke to the Herald on Thursday afternoon, said he is taking legal action. Foyt is a licensed attorney in Minnesota, he said.

“The next step would be to file a lawsuit,” Foyt said. “There is a legal mechanism in the North Dakota Century Code that allows for this process. You need 10 percent support to hold a nonprofit leadership accountable. If they are not willing to resign, I have no choice but to continue with that approach. I'd like to get it submitted as soon as possible, but I'm not going to put a specific time frame on it.”

Foyt said his mission is gender equality.

“Personally, I don't care if I coach again, but what I am aiming for is a change in the approach of the girls program,” Foyt said. 'I don't have to be on the board. I need a board that does things for girls that they also do for boys. That's the crux of the whole issue.'

Foyt said he is not seeking financial support for the ongoing lawsuit.

“All I need is support,” Foyt said. “Everything else is my dime. I will pursue it. I'm asking parents to sign (the petition); I'm not asking for any money from the parents.”