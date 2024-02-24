Sports
Former coach seeking removal of Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association executive director and board members – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS A former coach banned from on-ice activities for a year is leading an effort to fire the executive director of the Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association and the organization's board members.
Scott Foyt, a former UND hockey player, sent an email to some GFYHA members on Saturday, February 17, 2024, outlining his concerns about Executive Director Brad Lucke and the board.
Foyt, who has two children in the youth hockey program, said the email, which included a 61-page PDF, was sent to GFYHA members with contact information. Foyt also created an online petition to gather signatures, seeking support to remove the GFYHA leaders. In addition to Lucke, board members include President Erik Fabian, Jeff Groven, Shaun Endres, Jordan McIntyre, Cassie Scheving, Chuck Jacobi and Jennifer Schulz.
As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 119 signatures.
According to the petition, Foyt wrote: “The current members of the GFYHA board have failed in their duties and responsibilities. Their actions and decisions have not been in the best interests of the community they serve or the mission they claim to uphold. “
When contacted for this story, Lucke said his organization was willing to provide information but, due to the possibility of a lawsuit, he was advised to “direct all communications through our attorney.”
In an email provided by Foyt, the GFYHA board of directors informed Foyt on December 13, 2023 that he would not be allowed to coach during the 2023-2024 hockey season due to his actions toward Lucke on November 30, 2023.
According to Foyt, it involved the tryout process for a girls' hockey team aged 10 and under, coached by Foyt.
After the GFYHA board of directors made the ban decision, Foyt claimed that a USA Hockey regulation had been violated by not offering a formal hearing. He then contacted the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association about the dispute.
According to an email from Foyt, NDAHA President Matt Stockert concluded that “GFYHA failed to follow the Rule 10 process by hearing from Mr. Foyt after he was told his services were no longer needed for coaching. Based on this finding: and taking into account GFYHA's satisfactory history of dealing with similar cases, the committee recommends that GFYHA be placed on probation. If during this probation period there is another case, similar in comparison, in which it is determined that GFYHA failed to follow the proper procedure has followed, GFYHA will then be prosecuted subject to the sanctions imposed on them by the NDAHA.”
During the NDAHA hearing, the GFYHA board wrote on Jan. 18, according to a copy of the email provided by Foyt, that Foyt's personal attacks and aggressive behavior toward GFYHA staff and board members will not be tolerated. Foyt is not a suitable representative of the association.
Foyt, who spoke to the Herald on Thursday afternoon, said he is taking legal action. Foyt is a licensed attorney in Minnesota, he said.
“The next step would be to file a lawsuit,” Foyt said. “There is a legal mechanism in the North Dakota Century Code that allows for this process. You need 10 percent support to hold a nonprofit leadership accountable. If they are not willing to resign, I have no choice but to continue with that approach. I'd like to get it submitted as soon as possible, but I'm not going to put a specific time frame on it.”
Foyt said his mission is gender equality.
“Personally, I don't care if I coach again, but what I am aiming for is a change in the approach of the girls program,” Foyt said. 'I don't have to be on the board. I need a board that does things for girls that they also do for boys. That's the crux of the whole issue.'
Foyt said he is not seeking financial support for the ongoing lawsuit.
“All I need is support,” Foyt said. “Everything else is my dime. I will pursue it. I'm asking parents to sign (the petition); I'm not asking for any money from the parents.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/former-coach-pursuing-removal-of-grand-forks-youth-hockey-association-executive-director-and-board-members
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former coach seeking removal of Grand Forks Youth Hockey Association executive director and board members – Grand Forks Herald
- Alpinestars launches a limited edition white dress: tropical collection
- Google says its AI image generation capabilities may overcompensate for diversity – Times Herald
- “Says the one who has lost his mind: PM Modi rejects Rahul Gandhis Varanasi comment
- OECD AI Policy Observatory Portal
- Google admits error in new AI tool for racial depictions
- Bollywood Night at Temple San Francisco March 9 Tickets, Sat March 9, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- Men's tennis drops 4-2 decision to No. 57 Washington
- Moschino Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Milan Fashion Week
- Google wants you to know that Gmail isn't going anywhere
- Judge rejects Trump's request to delay ending $355 million civil fraud order
- First measles case confirmed in Michigan since 2019