Indian table tennis player Ayhika Mukherjee achieves the biggest victory of her career





India's Ayhika Mukherjee won the biggest match of her career this week as she defeated current world champion Sun Yingsha at the World Team Championships, with the match ending 3-1 and the score: 12-10, 2-11, 13-11 , 11-6 in Busan, South Korea, on Friday, February 16, 2024. It was a feat that the Indian media considered an achievement brilliant victoryand also the best day for Indian table tennis. An underdog heading into the draw, Mukherjee performed beyond expectations as she stole the stunning win, handing her Chinese opponent her first defeat in 26 singles matches. “I feel really great to beat Sun Yingsha. Today was my day, she did great and I did really well. I was confident and told myself to enjoy the match, Mukherjee said after the win worldtabletennis.com. According to the World Table Tennis (WTT) website, Mukherjee had not recorded a women's singles win against a Top 20 opponent in her career. Meanwhile, Mukherjee was not the only rower to score a victory that day as Indian teammate Sreeja Akula defeated world number two Wang Yidi in her singles match. Akula got a 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 13-11) over the Chinese player as India recorded another big win on the day. I was very happy to beat Wang Yidi. We got the team spirit and the players who were on the bench supported us, so we were so motivated, Akula said. Despite the historic day for India, they were unable to continue in the competition with greater success as they were eliminated from the event before they could claim their place in the quarter-finals. In other big results, Romania booked their ticket to the 2024 Olympics after their 3-0 win over Egypt on day 6 of the competition. Writing at worldtabletennis.com, Romanian rower Adina Diaconu says her team knew victory wouldn't be easy, but she is more than happy to have achieved the big win. As we expected, it was a very intense match. We played against Team Egypt, a very good player who fights for every match. We took it very seriously and of course we were a bit stressed because it was the qualification for the Olympic Games, Diaconu said. Now we are very happy because this was our main goal: to qualify for Paris. Now of course we're going for the medal. We are going to prepare for the next match. I feel very good in this team, the atmosphere is very good. Photo caption: Ayhika Mukherjee won the biggest match of her career this week. The Indian table tennis player defeated current world champion Sun Yingsha at the World Team Championships with the match ending 3-1 and the score: 12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6 on Friday, February 16, 2024 in Busan, South -Korea.Photo: RBI on X

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gsport.co.za/indian-table-tennis-player-ayhika-mukherjee-secures-biggest-win-of-her-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos