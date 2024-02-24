



As announced early yesterday, athletes from the Syracuse Orange football team, as well as 133 other FBS schools, can choose to participate in EA Sports College Football. Individual players, up to 85 per school, can make this choice via the Learfields COMPASS NIL app. Each player who agrees to participate in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game before it is released to the public. Some important faces will also have the opportunity to receive an additional NIL compensation as ambassadors, but it is unclear whether the Dutch team will have such players. Of course, a key purpose of this change was to emphasize the crucial role that current players play in shaping the game, according to OneTeam, the organization responsible for overseeing the group licensing agreements for this edition of the game. For those who can remember more than 10 years ago, in the 2014 edition of the game there were no authentic players by name, but were represented by players with similar characteristics, jersey number and position. Disputes over the player's rights to be represented in the game were a large part of what resulted in the game's discontinuation after the 2014 edition. Fortunately, with the recent rules around name, image and similarity agreements, are no longer important. Some other major updates surrounding the game include the fact that it will be built with EA's Madden engine. The game features classic game modes such as Dynasty and Road to Glory. The game also has rights to the College Football Playoff as well as most teams' stadiums, jerseys and similar content. With even more Dome renovations planned this summer, it will be interesting to see if these changes make it into play. We expect to see Otto represented, but we'll have to wait for more information on uniforms and music submitted by Syracuse for the game. So who's excited to see the Dome and the Orange in a new NCAA football game for the first time since 2013?

