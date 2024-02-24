Meet the finalists for the Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Awards, for the best high school students





Minnesota is spoiled with perhaps the best high school hockey in the United States. But which players are a bit ahead of the rest in terms of talent? Funny you ask this, because on Friday the lists of ten senior skaters who have a chance to win the Mr. were released. Hockey Award and three senior goaltenders in the running for the Frank Brimsek Award. The winners will be announced at noon on March 10 during the 40th annual Mr. Hockey/Frank Brimsek Award Banquet, held at the St. Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm of Bally Sports North. Tickets cost 35 euros and can be purchased at minnesotaminutemen.com. Both prestigious awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The Mr. Hockey contenders include Hagen Burrows (forward, Minnetonka), Javon Moore (forward, Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (forward, Edina), Carson Pilgrim (forward, Warroad), Nolan Roed (forward, White Bear Lake), John Stout (defense , Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (forward, Chanhassen), Noah Urness (forward, Roseau), Rhys Wallin (forward, Wayzata) and Louie Wehmann (forward, Providence Academy). The Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state's top senior goalie, goes to Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka), Kam Hendrickson (Chanhassen) or AJ Reyelts (Proctor). The 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award, founded in 1985, and the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award were selected by a panel of NHL scouts and other hockey analysts from across the state.

