Softball splits with Morgan State on day one of Liberty Classic

Lynchburg, Va.- The University of Pennsylvania softball team opened its 2024 campaign Friday night at the Liberty Classic with two games against Morgan State.

Brianna Brown collected a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning in game one, securing the first win over Penn for head coach Christine Novatin. The Quakers fell in game two to cap off a late night in Lynchburg. The Red and Blue defeated the Bears in game one 8-7 (8) and dropped game two 6-3.

FINAL/8: Penn 8, Morgan State 7

A sacrifice fly gave Morgan State the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, after the first two batters reached base on a walk and an error. Although Penn had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning, the Quakers were unable to get the run across. In the bottom of the second, Julia Mortimer led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base on a hit of the bat Sammy Fenton . Dani Vrijer Then both runners advanced with a sacrifice bunt, putting two in scoring position. Megan Huang then hit a triple down the right field line to put on a pair of runners, giving Penn the 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Amber Rivas led off with a two-out single and was brought home by Victoria Fletcher, who doubled to tie the game at 2-2. In the bottom of the fifth, Brown bunted and landed on second base on a throwing error by the Bears' pitcher. Another error by the Morgan State infield then allowed Brown to score Delaney Smith hit one at the shortstop. Mortimer then tripled to center to drive in Smith. Even after the Bears brought in a new pitcher, the Quakers pressured the defense when Mortimer scored on an error on second. With two runners in scoring position, Madison Bauerle singled down the right field line to plate Freer and Fenton. Penn scored five in the fifth, on four hits and three errors, to lead 7-2.

Morgan State added five runs of its own in the top of the sixth inning, tying the game at 7-7. The teams remained scoreless in the seventh, putting extras into the game.

Although the Bears had a chance with a runner on third base, Ella Utschig avoided trouble with a strikeout to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the eighth and a runner on second, Brown walked a single up the middle to bring him home Jade Montgomery .

Huang had three hits and two RBIs, while Brown and Mortimer each recorded two hits. Utschig earned the win in three innings of relief work, striking out two.

FINAL: Morgan State 6, Penn 3

After three scoreless innings, Morgan State got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fletcher singled to right, Chadler Mitchell pinch ran and then stole second and third. An RBI bunt accounted for the first run of the game. With a runner on third base, the Bears added another run with a single to right, making the game 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, and a runner on first base, Katie Reagan drove in Blake Landow via a double, cutting the lead in half. Huang singled and moved to second Maia Hartley to score. Penn took the lead after Huang stole third base and was driven in on a grounder to short Brown's bat, making the game 3-2.

Morgan State added two more runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to solidify the win, 6-3.

Reagan had three hits and an RBI, while Montgomery, Fenton and Huang added one each. Olivia Szewczyk dealt with the loss in 0.2 innings of relief work, giving up six hits and three earned runs.

Senior Reagan had a career-high three hits in game two against Morgan State.

Freshman Huang had four goals in the two games, including three in game one.

The Quakers had four extra-base hits with three triples in the opening games.

Penn is five-for-five in stolen bases.

12 different Quakers recorded an at-bat during the doubleheader.

In game one, Penn collected 12 hits and six RBIs, and in game two he had six hits and three RBIs.

Huang leads the team with three RBIs, while Brown and Bauerle have two.

Bean pitched five innings in game one, giving up just two hits, one earned run and striking out four.

Freshman Utschig pitched three innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits and striking out two in her collegiate debut.

In game two, Rachel Riley batted 4.1, gave up seven hits and three earned runs.

The Quakers will have a quick turnaround for day two of the Liberty Classic. Penn will take on Saint Francis at noon and Liberty tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

