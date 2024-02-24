Golden Richards, former BYU and NFL football star, has died

Former BYU and Dallas Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, one of the most gifted and troubled athletes the state of Utah has ever produced, died early Friday morning at his home in Murray of congestive heart failure after a long battle with multiple health issues and drug abuse. plagued his later years.

He was 73.

Seven or eight years of wear and tear on the football field for a 175-pound wide receiver who also suffered several concussions. That clearly took its toll. Doug Richards, brother of former BYU and NFL star Golden Richards.

He has left us and gone to a better place, confirmed his brother, Doug Richards, a former BYU basketball star. He fought pretty well there until the end, until it was his time.

Doug Richards said his brother fell and broke his hip on Christmas Day in 2022, and has since undergone four hip surgeries, all of which have contributed to his declining health.

His mental abilities had also rapidly deteriorated, Doug said.

Golden Richards graduated from Granite High in Salt Lake City and received all-state honors in football, basketball and track and field before signing to play football for BYU.

He chose number 22 in honor of his boyhood hero, former Cowboys receiver Bob Hayes, and went on to play for the Cowboys from 1973-78.

Richards caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the 1978 Super Bowl that helped the Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10.

At BYU, he was known as the team's fastest player, catching 36 passes for 513 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.

As a junior, he led BYU in receiving and also had 33 punt returns for 624 yards (17.9 average). He was first in the nation in punt return yards and 16th in all-purpose yards, earning All-WAC honors.

Richards transferred to Hawaii for his senior season and caught 23 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a knee injury that would hinder him throughout his professional career.

His best year for the Cowboys came in 1974, when he had 26 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

He finished his professional career with the Chicago Bears in 1978-79 and the Broncos in 1980.

Known for his long, blonde hair and movie star looks, Richards dabbled in television after retirement and was part of the ESPN Outdoors television show.

Shortly after his retirement, Richards began a long and painful journey of alcoholism and drug addiction that led to a plethora of legal troubles, but he never shied away from his problems and eventually became sober for the last decade of his life, his brother said.

In 2011 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

It was well documented that he had problems with opioids and painkillers they gave him while playing football, Doug Richards said.

In the NFL they handed them out like aspirin.

Golden Richards has been divorced three times and is survived by two adult sons, Goldie Jr. and Jordan, and a 2-year-old grandson, Jett.

We were very close, so I'm very sad, Doug said. He battled a prescription drug addiction and finally kicked it years ago, but it was a tough deal. Through it all, he was a devoted father and a wonderful, wonderful brother.

He had a big heart, a tender heart, and was just a great guy, and obviously a great football player.

Funeral arrangements are pending.