Sports
Golden Richards, former BYU and NFL football star, has died
Former BYU and Dallas Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, one of the most gifted and troubled athletes the state of Utah has ever produced, died early Friday morning at his home in Murray of congestive heart failure after a long battle with multiple health issues and drug abuse. plagued his later years.
He was 73.
Seven or eight years of wear and tear on the football field for a 175-pound wide receiver who also suffered several concussions. That clearly took its toll. Doug Richards, brother of former BYU and NFL star Golden Richards.
He has left us and gone to a better place, confirmed his brother, Doug Richards, a former BYU basketball star. He fought pretty well there until the end, until it was his time.
Doug Richards said his brother fell and broke his hip on Christmas Day in 2022, and has since undergone four hip surgeries, all of which have contributed to his declining health.
His mental abilities had also rapidly deteriorated, Doug said.
Seven or eight years of wear and tear on the football field for a 175-pound wide receiver who also suffered several concussions, Doug said. That clearly took its toll.
Golden Richards graduated from Granite High in Salt Lake City and received all-state honors in football, basketball and track and field before signing to play football for BYU.
He chose number 22 in honor of his boyhood hero, former Cowboys receiver Bob Hayes, and went on to play for the Cowboys from 1973-78.
Richards caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the 1978 Super Bowl that helped the Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10.
At BYU, he was known as the team's fastest player, catching 36 passes for 513 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
As a junior, he led BYU in receiving and also had 33 punt returns for 624 yards (17.9 average). He was first in the nation in punt return yards and 16th in all-purpose yards, earning All-WAC honors.
Richards transferred to Hawaii for his senior season and caught 23 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a knee injury that would hinder him throughout his professional career.
His best year for the Cowboys came in 1974, when he had 26 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns.
He finished his professional career with the Chicago Bears in 1978-79 and the Broncos in 1980.
Known for his long, blonde hair and movie star looks, Richards dabbled in television after retirement and was part of the ESPN Outdoors television show.
Shortly after his retirement, Richards began a long and painful journey of alcoholism and drug addiction that led to a plethora of legal troubles, but he never shied away from his problems and eventually became sober for the last decade of his life, his brother said.
In 2011 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
It was well documented that he had problems with opioids and painkillers they gave him while playing football, Doug Richards said.
In the NFL they handed them out like aspirin.
Golden Richards has been divorced three times and is survived by two adult sons, Goldie Jr. and Jordan, and a 2-year-old grandson, Jett.
We were very close, so I'm very sad, Doug said. He battled a prescription drug addiction and finally kicked it years ago, but it was a tough deal. Through it all, he was a devoted father and a wonderful, wonderful brother.
He had a big heart, a tender heart, and was just a great guy, and obviously a great football player.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/2024/2/23/24081658/former-byu-football-star-and-dallas-cowboys-receiver-golden-richards-dies-at-the-age-of-73
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Big Machine's BMLG Records label changes name
- Golden Richards, former BYU and NFL football star, has died
- The best street style of Milan Fashion Week
- PEI's new mental health and addictions health ER expected to be a 'game changer'
- Succubus with Guns WINDING PATH TENOKE Free Download
- Republicans and Donald Trump attempt damage control after Alabama IVF ruling
- Jokowi inaugurates construction of regional road in Bolmong, residents thank
- Aishwarya and Salman likely to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities | Bollywood
- Great Britain increases humanitarian funds for Ukraine
- Download Star Shift Rebellion TENOKE for free
- Indictment of Imran and Bushra in corruption case postponed until 27 – Pakistan
- Softball splits with Morgan State on day one of Liberty Classic