Nigeria set to regain the lost glory of table tennis at the Toriola African Games in Ghana

Says Quadris' absence affected team Nigeria at the World Table Tennis Meet

Nigerian National Table Tennis Coach, Segun Toriola, in this interview with ADEKUNLE SALAMI, spoke about Team Nigeria's performance at the World Table Tennis Championship taking place in South Korea and other issues related to the sport of Ping Pong. Fragments:

What are your experiences as acting National Head Table Tennis Coach?

It was okay, but a bit strange because I am still actively playing and this tournament was the first World Championship that I will not play in more than twenty years, because I came here as a coach and not as a player. It's a bit strange because I wish I could join them, but things are different now. When I saw Nigerian players playing and my friends still playing too, it was a bit strange, but the experience was fine and very interesting. I have to look at so many details not only in our team but others to ensure that the Nigerian team and players are better. I think for myself and also for the players.

Tell us about the World Table Tennis Championships. How did the players perform?

Overall, the performance is not satisfactory, perhaps because our top player, Aruna Quadri, did not make it to the event. Aruna withdrew because he was ill. It is very difficult for the players to correspond with each other because it is not a singles or doubles event, but a team event and we came with three players for each of the categories: Men and Women. Normally we would come with five players. The idea is for three players to play with two reserves if you want to change tactics or if someone gets injured. Unfortunately, the economic situation at home in Nigeria did not allow us to sign five players. We came with three players, but because Aruna was ill, two players had to play instead of three. They weren't really motivated because they played with two instead of three. It was quite difficult for them and also for me. It was very difficult for me. The players were looking forward to the event to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris this year. It was very difficult for them and that is why their performance was like that. We could have done better, but we will take positives from the competition.

Which match was the toughest for Nigeria at the World Cup?

This is another world championship and all the matches were tough because this is the first time in the world championship that the country has to qualify. It's very heavy. At the moment it is the best team from all continents that has participated. All matches were very tough and Aruna's absence made it more difficult for the men's team. The female team was also involved in very tough matches, but the problem for the men is that they were not motivated to play and it is very sad because they cannot do much because they were not complete. That is an automatic disadvantage. Without Aruna it was like a walkover before they started the competition.

Are you in contact with Aruna Quadri and will he be in Ghana for the African Games?

I'm having a hard time with him. I spoke to him. He is doing well now and will participate in the African Games. He's ready. And everyone in the team is happy with that. I'm in contact with him. I spoke to him. He is doing well now, he is taking care of himself and so he is going to play.

How ready is the team for the African Games?

All the players are ready, they are confident, but a few things need to change during the African Games because we want to try out some new players. There will be some new faces in the team. We want to try to encourage the youths, we need them to grow because of the situation in Nigeria. The seniors are 100 percent ready, including Aruna. He has recovered from his food poisoning and he is ready. The championship he didn't win in Africa in Accra is special because he wants to go for his first gold medal, so they are all ready for battle; both male and female players.

What plans do you have for Nigeria to be the overall best table tennis country at the African Games?

I have plans and strategies to get out of the top, but I am also aware that it will not be easy. This is because there are some new players who come from outside and play for the country. Algeria, Mauritius and Madagascar will add a number of French players. France has good players because it has two national teams. Algeria have a former French champion who joins them because he has dual nationality and no longer plays for France. He has Algerian nationality, so he will play for them. They have two French players who are going to play for Algeria and they are very good and they want to play in Africa. They also want to bring in new players in Madagascar. The African Games in Ghana will be tough this year. I like it this way because it will be very interesting. I have my strategy and I know it will be very difficult for Team Nigeria, but I believe we can do it. We will work hard to become the best in the sport and help Nigeria get on the medal table. We are ready for the fight to rule Africa at the AG.

Over time, the core players have been abandoned. How do you plan to bring in young talented players for the national team?

That the core players are being let down is something that many have said to me. This is a very interesting question for me and the federation. The young players are very important to me and the federation. That is why everyone will see new faces of young players in the team at this year's African Games in Accra. Both male and female because we have to work very hard to develop young people for the federation. This is very important and the young players are very important to us. Because we are currently missing players in Nigeria. The young players are not improving, only a few of them are. Not like when I was young and we had a lot of young players, both in the cadet and junior ranks, who performed very well. At the moment we are missing players and it is part of my plans to identify them and bring them out for exposure to build their confidence. So for me the basics are very important. I know some people will be surprised when they see the team for our African Games.

What are the plans for the table tennis event at the Olympic Games…

There are great plans, but right now the players have to qualify. Only Aruna has qualified for the time being. The rest of the players have to work hard to get a ticket for the games. Africa will soon have Olympic qualifying in Kigali. It will be a qualifier for singles events. We have been looking forward to getting the tickets for Paris 2024. Some players will play doubles at a World Event tournament to gain points so they can also qualify. They are professionals and can also prepare for the big competitions. There is a plan and the players are ready to qualify for the Olympics. It's a very big competition and we have a lot of hope that we go there to make a big impact. After the African Games, all players will train in preparation for the Olympic Games taking place in Paris, France.

Related