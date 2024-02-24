University of Oklahoma Athletics





CATHEDRAL CITY, California. No. 1/1 Oklahoma pushed its NCAA-record winning streak to 64 games with a doubleheader sweep to open the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday night in Cathedral City, falling No. 20/25 Mississippi State 9-3 before dominating Wisconsin 10 -2 in the nightcap. No. 1/1 Oklahoma pushed its NCAA-record winning streak to 64 games with a doubleheader sweep to open the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday night in Cathedral City, falling No. 20/25 Mississippi State 9-3 before dominating Wisconsin 10 -2 in the nightcap. The Sooners (11-0, 0-0 Big 12) responded to an early two-run deficit against the Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) by scoring at least one run in each of the game's first five innings . OU used an eight-run fourth to put the Badgers out of contention late Friday night (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten). Tiare Jennings moved to second all-time in career RBIs at OU with the 255th of her career, tying the score with an RBI single against Mississippi State. Both Nicole Mei And Kelly Maxwell earned their fourth wins of the season in the circle, while OU's bullpen extended its scoreless inning streak to 27.1 innings to open the year. No. 1/1 Oklahoma 9, No. 20/25 Mississippi State 3 OU found itself in a 2-0 hole early against Mississippi State after a two-run Bulldog homer in the first inning. Graduate catcher Kinzie Hansen (1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) quickly tied things up with a two-run explosion of his own in the home half, tying the game at two. The Bulldogs struck right back for a point in the second, taking a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the frame. Singles from Ella Parker (2-for-3, R, RBI) and Avery Hodge (1-for-2, R) put two off the Sooner left fielder Rylie Boone (1-for-3, 2B, RBI). The OU senior promptly hit an RBI double down the right field line to plate Parker Jayda Coleman (2-for-2, BB, 3 R, RBI, SF) brought home Hodge to give Oklahoma a one-run lead. The Sooners continued to string together positive at-bats the rest of the way, adding a run in the third on a Parker RBI single and pushing two more in the fourth. Tiare Jennings (2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI) earlier doubled for Coleman Alyssa Brito (2-for-4, R, RBI) brought her home four pitches later with a runscoring single. A wild pitch and a Jennings RBI single in the fifth accounted for Oklahoma's final two runs. Nicole Mei earned the win after pitching 4.0 innings with three runs and four strikeouts. The righthander scattered seven hits and three walks and settled down after a tumultuous first two innings. SJ Geurin issued a single walk and faced the minimum among her five batters by inducing a double play ball. Kelly Maxwell closed things out, striking out four to account for each of her four outs and working around a pair of walks. No. 1/1 Oklahoma 10, Wisconsin 2 (5) As game two moved steadily into the late hours of Friday night, OU used a monstrous fourth and sloppy defense from Wisconsin to take the nightcap in five innings. The Sooners opened the scoring in the second thanks to RBI singles off the bats Kasidi Pickering (2-for-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) and Rylie Boone (1-for-1, BB, R, RBI). Wisconsin responded with a run in the third and fourth, tying the game at 2-2. Kelly Maxwell provided the Sooners with 4.0 two-run innings, scattering three hits and a walk, while striking out four. Oklahoma's lineup came alive in the bottom of the fourth, with eight runs on four hits and four Badger errors. Karlie Keeney retired three of four on a scoreless fifth to close out Wisconsin in run-rule fashion. Nine different Sooners reached base in the win Ella Parker (1-for-2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB) stole two bases in his career. Next one OU returns to action on Saturday, February 24 with a 12:30 PM PT (2:30 PM CT) start against RV/RV San Diego State. The match will be broadcast on FloSoftball and 1560AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2. For updates and more information about Oklahoma Softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter/X and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma softballon Facebook.

