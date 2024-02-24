India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Cricket Match Highlights: India 219/7 at stumps on day 2, trailing by 134 runs vs England in Ranchi





LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Feb 24, 2024 4:36:40 PM IST IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an unbeaten fifty but off-spinner Shoaib Bashir left India in an awkward position at 131 for 4 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the fourth Test against England on Saturday. India dismissed England for 353 in 104.5 overs in their first innings of the morning session. In reply, the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) early and then dismissed Bashir Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) in the second session, with India scoring 97 runs for three wickets in 28 sessions. about. Sarfaraz Khan (1) was joined by Jaiswal (54 not out) at the break, with India trailing by 222 runs. Earlier, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as England folded for 353 in their first innings. Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century set-up for the eighth wicket to push England ahead. In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) reached his maiden Test half-century. Jadeja (4/67) took all three remaining English wickets on day 2. Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day, while Mohammed Siraj (2/78) took two wickets. India leads the five-match Test series 2-1.

