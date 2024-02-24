Sports
What jersey numbers will the new faces of Cam Coleman, Walker White and Auburn wear in 2024?
With spring camp starting Tuesday, Auburn football is pulling its jerseys from the equipment room for the first time since December.
For the new faces on the Auburn roster, Tuesday's spring practice will be the first time they don an Auburn practice jersey with their assigned number. And on Friday, Auburn's roster has been updated to reflect what numbers each of Auburn's new players will wear in 2024.
Here's a closer look:
- No. 1 Jerrin Thompson, defensive back, senior transfer to Texas
- No. 3 Laquan Robinson, safety, junior JUCO transfer
- No. 6 Bryce Cain, wide receiver, freshman
- No. 8 Cam Coleman, wide receiver, freshman
- No. 8 Antonio Kite, defensive back, second-year Alabama transfer
- No. 10 Amaris Williams, defensive line, freshman
- No. 11 Jamonta Waller, edge rusher, freshman
- No. 11 Walker White, quarterback, freshman
- No. 12 Dorian Mausi Jr., linebacker, senior Duke transfer
- No. 13 TJ Lindsey, defensive line, freshman
- No. 14 Robert Lewis, wide receiver, senior transfer at Georgia State
- No. 16 Demarcus Riddick, linebacker, freshman
- No. 17 Rico Walker, tight end, second-year transfer to Maryland
- No. 18 Kaleb Harris, safety, freshman
- No. 18 Sam Jackson F, wide receiver, senior Cal transfer
- No. 28 Kensley Louidor-Faustin, safety, freshman
- No. 31 Joe Phillips, linebacker, freshman
- No. 33 DJ Barber, linebacker, freshman
- No. 33 Towns McGough, kicker, freshman
- No. 36 Jalyn Crawford, cornerback, freshman
- No. 47 Malik Blocton, defensive line, freshman
- No. 65 Seth Wilfred, offensive line, second-year JUCO transfer
- No. 70 Favor Edwin, offensive line, freshman
- No. 73 Percy Lewis, offensive line, senior transfer at Mississippi State
- No. 89 Dylan Gentry, wide receiver, freshman
- No. 92 Trill Carter, defensive line, senior transfer to Texas
